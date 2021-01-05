Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County. For the Roanoke River...including Williamston...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Roanoke River Near Williamston. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EST Tuesday was 12.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in Williamston are impacted by water. &&