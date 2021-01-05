Williamston - Residents 75 years of age and older in Martin County can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Martin Tyrell Washington (MTW) District Health team members opened registration Tuesday afternoon.
Vickey Manning, Deputy Health Director, called the first hour sign up numbers “very exciting.”
There are two ways to register.
Anyone 75 years of age or older can call the health department at 252-792-3023 to get his or her name on the list.
A link has also been made available on the MTW Facebook page.
Family members can register for a loved one by either avenue, according to MTW officials. To do this they will need to have the persons name, date of birth, address and telephone number.
This is the first step in securing a vaccination appointment.
Once a person’s name is registered, a staff member from MTW will call the individual to set up an appointment time for the vaccination.
According to Wes Gray, MTW Health Director, there has been a revision to North Carolina’s 1b Vaccine Prioritization as of Dec. 30, 2020.
There is reportedly not enough vaccine for everyone in this phase to be vaccinated at the same time.
Vaccinations will be available to groups in the following order. The populations in each group include people in congregate and community settings.
• Group 1: Anyone 75 years and
• Group 2: Health care workers (not vaccinated in Phase 1a) and frontline essential workers 50 years or older
- Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) defines frontline workers as those whose job is essential for the COVID-19 response and who work in a setting that puts them at risk for being exposed to COVID-19, including: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, education and child care workers (teachers, support staff, day care).
• Group 3: Health care workers (not vaccinated in Phase 1a) and frontline essential workers (as defined above) of any age.
These following timeframes are estimates only and subject to change based on the supply North Carolina actually receives from the federal government and local supply.
Vaccine providers may begin as early as these dates:
• Jan. 6 – Open to Phase 1b, Group 1 and continue 1a
-Some vaccine providers may begin as early as Jan. 6, but we expect most vaccine providers will begin on Jan. 11
• Jan. 20 – Open to Phase 1b, Group 2 and continue all previous groups and 1a
• Feb. 8 – Open to Phase 1b, Group 3 and continue all previous groups and 1a.