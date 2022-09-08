Public servant, friend served well

Retired elected official, public servant, volunteer EMT and friend to many, Tina P. Manning left an empty space in the hearts of her family and community when she passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23, one week after having a light heart attack. Tina was 64.
Left behind are her husband Robert of 42 years, their two children: Seth (and his wife Stephanie, owners of Georgia Deans) and Robby Bright (and her husband Chris) and their three boys – Tina’s beloved grandchildren — Jackson, 4, Will, 2, and Gabe, only weeks old.
According to family and friends, Tina always put others’ needs before her own. She spent the weeks before she died, doing what she loved most — helping someone in need – who, this time, was her daughter.
Robby was hospitalized in Greenville July 14, several weeks before her baby was due. Tina stepped in to cook, clean and run errands – which included baking a birthday cake at 3 a.m. when she was unable to sleep.
“Mom was my saving grace. She would wash my clothes. She came to see me every day, bringing me lunch, picking up my boys from school. She became the mother I couldn’t be,” Robby said.
The weeks before Tina died, “she was busy being the best Grammy she could be,” she added.
Gabe was born prematurely Aug. 14. Tina was able to see her newest grandson in the NICU before her death 10 days later.
“I’m so glad she got to see him,” Robby said.
The baby is scheduled to come home sometime this week.
Many knew Tina from the county office. She worked for the county 33 years, 26 of those years as Register of Deeds, for which she was elected to every four years. She retired in 2015.
Tina also was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church, bookkeeper and President of Perry and Farms, and an EMT for Jamesville Rescue Squad for 34 years, where she served as treasurer many of those years.
Fellow EMT and friend Jackie Gillam said Tina joined the rescue squad in 1988.
“We were close friends ever since,” she said.
“Tina really loved serving the citizens of her county. She knew, or had seen, practically everybody,” Gillam said. “Most everyone passes through the register of deeds office at some point — when you are born, when you get married, when you die, or when you buy a house.”
Gillam continued, “She took a lot of pride in doing a good job and was recognized for it. She would get well over 90 percent of the vote every time [she ran].
“She served well,” Gillam said. “And, she always had your back. Tina was fiercely independent and fiercely loyal when it was merited.”
Gillam said everyone who knew her will miss her.
“If you didn’t like Tina, there was something wrong with you. She was way too young to die and leave us all,” she added.
“She was the most honorable, ethical, selfless and totally honest person I have ever known… and the best friend anyone would ever have,” Gillam said. “There are not enough good things to say about Tina. She had a strong code of personal ethics.”
Those ethics spilled over into her life outside the office.
“She used her talents to help people develop strengths,” Gillam added. “She was a public servant all her life. Not only at the Register of Deeds, but anybody who was having issues in the neighborhood, Tina could straighten it out. If someone was in a bind, she could get them on a budget and get them organized. Then, next thing you knew, they owned their own house,” she continued.
Kim Griffin, current Register of Deeds, knew Tina for 31 years. She worked as an assistant and deputy under her for 24 years.
“She taught me everything,” she said. “She had a heart of gold. She was great as a boss — she would go to bat for you. She didn’t mind tackling difficult things. If something came up, some bosses might kind of dictate [what to do], but she didn’t mind getting involved and helping.”
Griffin admired Tina’s grit and tenacity.
“She loved to come to the defense of the underdog. She was always one who would stand up for what is right. And she was with you — 100 percent,” she continued.
Griffin confirmed Tina would help families in the community “with things they didn’t understand, just as she would in the office,” she said. “Tina helped them research and find answers to their questions.”
As a child, Robby remembers there were always people coming to the house for help.
“She was a notary, so she had people coming all the time – even on weekends,” she said. “She would help people with things like powers of attorney and writing wills. Some people don’t know where to research things like GIS and tax records. Because she was a courthouse employee, she knew lots of different avenues about lots of different things. She was really helpful.”
When Robby went into early labor and was confined to a hospital bed for a month, “She was my right-hand-person. She was there to help me as much as she could. She was a very involved grandparent,” she added.
“Family and friends meant a lot to her. If she could help you, she would go above and beyond to do it. You could call her day or night,” she said.
“When I was in the hospital, we had four family birthdays. Mom had a birthday, both boys and my husband had a birthday. I had all these plans, but I couldn’t do any of them, but she followed through.”
One special request Robby had for her husband’s birthday was a “pig-picking” cake. He planned to spend that night at the hospital with her.
“I just wanted to surprise him with a couple of slices. I told her if it doesn’t work out — it’s ok. She couldn’t sleep that night, so she baked a cake at three o’clock in the morning,” Robby added. “She was just the most thoughtful, caring person. And a good listener. She was really considerate and always put herself last.”