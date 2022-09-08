Public servant, friend served well

Retired elected official, public servant, volunteer EMT and friend to many, Tina P. Manning left an empty space in the hearts of her family and community when she passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23, one week after having a light heart attack. Tina was 64.

Left behind are her husband Robert of 42 years, their two children: Seth (and his wife Stephanie, owners of Georgia Deans) and Robby Bright (and her husband Chris) and their three boys – Tina’s beloved grandchildren — Jackson, 4, Will, 2, and Gabe, only weeks old.

