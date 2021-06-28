WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its First Friday event on June 4. Individuals from around the community came out to enjoy the grand opening of the event.
“It was so great to see our local citizens out and about again Downtown supporting local businesses and gathering together,” stated Chase Conner, Executive Director of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce.
The Martin County Ramblers headlined the event with some country and rock hits as well as some songs from their album Day in the Sun.
The project was initially funded by a grant from AARP for which Conner applied for. Enhancements to the space were made possible through contributions from Martin County Tourism, local businesses, and individuals.
Conner stated that the Chamber “is so thankful for those who bought bricks in honor or memory of someone, those who adopted gardens, and businesses that contributed to the space or bought a stage sign.”
According to Conner, those additional donations allowed for purchasing of lighting, sound equipment, and a dance floor to be poured.
“We are proud to have so much positive momentum happening in our Downtown community this year. This venue will be such an asset for businesses and serve as a great stop for visitors coming down Main Street,” stated Barney Conway, Director of Martin County Travel & Tourism.
Zach Dickerson, Downtown Planning and Marketing Coordinator, added “We are hoping to generate more foot traffic in our downtown district and create a more positive outlook for the future. By coordinating our Small Business Weekend with the First Friday events at the stage, we hope to encourage locals and visitors alike to shop at our downtown businesses, keeping their money local and supporting Williamston’s economy. Things are turning around on Main Street and we want you to be a part of it!”
Conner also stated, “we have hopes to bring events and spaces like this to all our Downtown communities across Martin County.”
Through community partnerships and grant writing, Conner believes our community can make it happen.
“All we need is a few key projects in our downtown communities to help jumpstart commerce and help attract new visitors,” stated Conner.
Representatives from Williamston, Robersonville and Oak City were out supporting the new space.
Other events happening this summer at the Main Street Community Theater include Alive after Five themed DJ Nights with David Richmond (every other Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 24), Trivia Tuesday (every other Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 22) and the First Fridays concert series (every first Friday of the month starting at 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year).
The Chamber plans to continue partnering with local businesses and organizations to host events and future plans include opportunities to rent the space for private events. Groups or individuals with ideas for the space are encouraged to reach out to the Martin County Chamber of Commerce at 252-792-4131.