Williamston – County officials encourage residents to read mailings carefully before paying for a service.
Mailings have surfaced in Martin County from a company called Property Site, which offers a Property Assessment Profile, and “includes a complementary copy of your current grant deed or other record of title.”
The fee for this report, according to the mailing, is $95.
Kimberly Griffin, Martin County Register of Deeds, reminds residents this mailing was generated by a third party source and no such mailings are generated from her office.
“Anyone can get a copy of their deed from our office for 25 cents per page,” Griffin explained.
“We will not send notices out to anyone.”
Griffin explained her office will notify the Register of Deeds’ offices in other counties when such mailings are discovered.
Anyone who has received this mailing is welcome to share a copy with Griffin’s office.
Any residents with questions or concerns can contact the Martin County Register of Deeds office, located in the Martin County Governmental Center, at 252-792-4320 or via email at deeds@martincountyncgov.com.