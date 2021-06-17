The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” and there are two upcoming opportunities to help.
The Oak City Fire Department is sponsoring a blood drive and there will be another at Moratoc Park in WIlliamston in the coming weeks, which will allow citizens of the county to donate to the American Red Cross.
A spokesperson for the Red Cross said the severe blood shortage was due to the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries being on the rise.
All blood types, but especially type O and those giving platelets, are needed.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO of Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need.
“Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives,” he added.
The Williamston blood drive will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at Moratoc Park. The times are from 2-6 p.m.
The next day, the Oak City Fire Department will host a blood drive at its facility on Commerce Street. Appointments are available from 2-6 p.m.
Those wishing to schedule an appointment can do so through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Porter indicated that in addition to the trauma situations, there are a number of people who deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic who are now seeking assistance. Some of those have more advanced disease progression and require blood transfusions.
Over the past three months, the Red Cross has distributed approximately 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet the need. As a result of the current shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries.
Those who donate before June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email courtesy of Amazon (restrictions apply).
The American Red Cross also announced that with more than a third of citizens in the United States having been fully vaccinated, the organization will wind down testing for COVID-19 antibodies for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
The June 29 event at Moratoc Park is at 102 River Drive in Williamston while the June 30 event is at the Oak City Fire Department, which is located at 100 East Commerce St. in Oak City.
For those who cannot make those two blood drives, some of the other local drives include:
* Windsor – Windsor Community Building, 201 South Queen St. in Windsor; 2-6 p.m. on Monday, June 28;
* Windsor – Open Door – Bertie, 715 U.S. 13 North in Windsor; 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
Blood Drive Safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear face coverings or social distancing.
About platelet donation
During a platelet donation, blood is collected by a device that separates platelets, along with some plasma, from whole blood, and the remaining blood components are returned to the donor. The entire process takes about two to three hours, and donors are encouraged to relax during the donation – Videos, television and wireless internet are available. Platelets may be donated every seven days, up to 24 times a year.