Rasaun Kylik Reese was charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 26
Failure to appear- reckless driving to endanger was reported at U.S. 64 East near Swinson Rd. in Jamesville
Recovery of stolen vehicle was reported at Prison Camp Rd. near Belmont Church Rd. in Robersonville.
Littering was reported at Slade Farm in Williamston.
July 27
Possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at Washington County/U.S. 64 Exit 515 in Plymouth.
July 28
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 3327 Roy Beech Rd. in Oak City.
July 29
Simple assault was reported at 1544 Briley Rd. in Robersonville.
July 30
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1050 Mill Rd. in Williamston.
Littering was reported at Vanderford Rd. in Robersonville.
July 31
Littering 15 – 500 pounds was reported at 4709 Vanderford Rd. in Robersonville.
Aug. 1
Child abuse was reported at 2223 Tar Landing Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 26
Detahji Levar Bell was charged with failure to appear- reckless driving to endanger.
July 27
Jessica Lee Eddings was charged with all other larceny.
William Douglas Eddings was charged with all other larceny.
Wanda Eddings was charged with all other larceny and possession of stolen property.
Tabouise Jorda Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen firearm.
July 28
Katelyn Steward Baker was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
July 30
Rasaun Kylik Reese was charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
July 26
Larceny was reported at 412 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at David’s Automotive, 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
July 27
Unattended death was reported 303 East Franklin St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Washington County Communications, 120 Adams St. in Plymouth.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle, larceny and financial card theft was reported at Martin General Hospital, 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at Chicken Kitchen, 503 West Main St. in Williamston.
July 28
Injury to personal property was reported at 101 Santree Dr. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
July 29
Injury to personal property and hit and run was reported at 120 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 5441 Wild Cat rd. in Williamston.
July 30
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 101 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 119 Thelma St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 27
John Patrick Griffin, 55, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.