The Nickels for Know-How Referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment programs. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.
A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.
The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc’s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefiting agriculture in North Carolina.
The Martin County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Martin County will have 2 polling locations.
• Martin County Cooperative Extension Center
104 Kehukee Park Road
Williamston, NC 27892
• Eastern Carolina Ag Services
6940 US-64 Alt
Robersonville, NC 27871
For more information on the referendum, please call Lance Grimes, at the Martin County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-789-4370.