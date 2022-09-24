The Nickels for Know-How Referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment programs. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.

A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.

