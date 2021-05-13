Remembering Wise Bear : Community says goodbye to a quiet leader

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP – Martin County recently said goodbye to a man considered one of its “humble servants.”
William Thomas “Wise Bear” King, Sr. passed away on April 8. He was 87 years old.
In 2015, King and his wife, Evelyn, were honored with the state’s highest volunteer recognition – The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Joyce Whichard-Brown, Mayor of Williamston, called King “truly altruistic,” sharing the memory of him on his hands and knees refurbishing the hardwood flooring of the E.J. Hayes Center stage as an example of his selflessness.
She called knowing King an honor and his example “a beacon of light for others to follow.”
Although born in Washington County, King spent much of his life calling Martin County home.
Before opening his own lawn care business, King worked as a maintenance mechanic for the W.I. Skinner Tobacco Company of Williamston.
A man of strong faith, King was known to many for his work and dedication to area churches such as Uniontown-Free Union Church of Christ in Jamesville and Victory Church of Christ in Williamston.
Another way King shared his faith was by his dedication to the Prison Yokefellow ministry, a program designed to build relationships between volunteers and inmates that will hopefully ease their transition into the public after their incarceration is complete.
Together, William and Evelyn worked tirelessly to celebrate their Native American heritage ¬– educating the public whenever the opportunity allowed.
Wise Bear, William King’s Native American name, was a retired chief of the Mattamuskeet Indian Coalition.
For years, he and Two Braids – his wife Evelyn – organized and funded the annual pow wows, or ceremonies, to help continue the celebration of their heritage and pass the stories on to another generation.
As a part of the educational piece, Wise Bear would stress the differences in the portrayal of Native Americans in movies and literature versus the actual conditions many faced.
Ronnie Smith, Martin County Commissioner, shared what he described as the legacy King left; which was one of inspiration, action and outreach, a few simple rules to guide our lives.
“Be happy. There are so many things in life that are meant to bring sorrow – find the joy and celebrate.
Work hard. Anything you can change, ask God for wisdom to do so.
Present yourself with a spirit of tenacity.
Articulate your interest in truth,” Smith shared.
And finally, “Love fiercely. It is your power. Be guilded by your action and love will always return to you.”
Mercedes Fornay shared King’s own wishes for his legacy.
“May the work I have done speak for me.”