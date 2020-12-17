TARBORO – It wasn’t pretty by any means, but it’s a conference win – and the Riverside High School varsity volleyball team needs all they can get as they chase Pamlico County and Northside in pursuit of a Coastal Plains 1A Conference title.
The Knights improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the CPC following a 25-14, 25-6, 25-15 sweep over Tarboro Tuesday (Dec. 15) that lasted 55 minutes. Riverside trails Pamlico and just overtook Northside for second place in the conference race with matches against both teams remaining in the regular season.
The Knights got off to a quick start in the first set as three points from Kaitlyn Hayes made it 3-0. Kills from Zaria Young and Charity Ross increased the lead to 6-2 on Lakelyn Cooke’s serve.
The Vikings could only manage one point on their next eight service opportunities, and Riverside was able to extend its advantage a point at a time.
Abbie Cargile’s three points – which included a set/kill combination from Hayes and Cooke – made it 23-13. The duo teamed up for the final two points of the set.
Tarboro’s only lead of the second set came when RHS served one into the net to start the set.
The Vikings’ serve sailed out, and Cooke reeled off eight straight points – the highlights being a return by Ross at the net on a free ball, and a tap by Cargile off a set from Hayes – to make it 9-1.
Four points from Ross, one an ace, and a crosscourt push return by Cargile increased the Knights’ lead to 14-3.
Young then responded with three points, one on a kill by Katie Beach on a free ball at the net.
Five more points from Gracie Mizelle set up a kill by Cooke on her serve as the visitors went ahead two sets to none.
Tarboro came out with a bit more intensity in the final set. The Vikings took advantage of communication miscues to grab a 6-3 lead.
It didn’t last long, however.
Ross quickly tied it at 7-all, and Young followed with 10 straight points – the major highlights being kills from Beach (two) and Cargile (two) following sets by Hayes – to make it 18-7.
A push return by Beach on Cargile’s serve made it 21-9, and the teams traded points until a kill from Cargile ended the match.
Riverside played at Pamlico County Thursday.