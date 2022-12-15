Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown, right, asked children to help her count down to light the tree on Friday, Dec. 2 at Robersonville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2. Later, Jesse Coppage, left, led the audience in carols and a choir from Grace Family Fellowship also entertained.
From babies to seniors, Santa made time for all at the Robersonville Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
Deborah Griffin/The Enterprise
Children pose in front of the giant lighted tree downtown Robersonville at the 9th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2.
Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown and Santa share a laugh Friday Dec. 2 at the town’s 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Santa had his hands full holding 2-month-old James Merritt at the Robersonville Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 4.
Robersonville provided Christmas magic for children at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2
Santa consults with Cherie Taylor, Chairman of the Robersonville Improvement Committee, at the 9th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Robersonville.
Jesse Coppage entertained at Robersonville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2.
Corbyn Terry, 9, enjoyed the Robersonville Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2.
Santa was welcomed in Robersonville by all those who still believe, from the youngest to the oldest.