The town of Robersonville is still considered a “town in distress” as they work under the authority of the Local Government Commission (LGC) to remedy their finances.
At a specially called meeting in Raleigh Monday, June 27, the commission passed the town of Robersonville’s 2022-23 budget, but not without some trepidation for the town’s future.
Leaders of the LGC expressed concern at Monday’s public Zoom meeting, that the Robersonville Commissioners are not being entirely supportive as the Commission works to help them out of the financial trouble they are in.
Director of the State and Local Government Finance Division Sharon McCullen told the Commission that last week in Robersonville, at a specially called meeting on June 23 the order of meeting was changed, seemingly to avoid hearing the LGC’s concerns about the appointment of a commissioner.
“They have had a vacancy on their board since last October when an elected official [Eugene B. Roberson] died,” she said.
The board had suggested they advertise the vacancy and interview for the seat, but the board appointed David Jenkins.
“They have seated a member on that board. I can’t say he is a new member because I believe he served on the board years ago. The person they chose to put in that seat is the husband, or the ex-husband, nobody is quite sure which, of the former manager that we removed from the town after we took over [almost two years ago],” McCullen continued.
Libby Jenkins abruptly retired from the town in February of 2021.
“She is now employed with Envirolink, who is managing the sewer for the town of Robersonville, but she is not on that account, she does not work in Robersonville,” she added.
“David Jenkins has made his wishes about not looking at regionalizing their water/sewer system very well known, which is completely contrary to what we have tried to get the board thinking in terms of being more open-minded. We are in the middle of AIA and merger regionalization feasibility studies there. It is concerning to us that we have one board member now — at least — that is adamantly opposed to even looking at the results of the studies, much less considering them,” she continued.
McCullen said the board changed the agenda before appointing Jenkins.
“We have no say over who they seated on the board,” she said. “My concern in Robersonville is we asked to address the board in the meeting [before they appointed Jenkins back on the board].
“We were initially first on the agenda. As soon as the meeting was started, one of the other members [Glen “Fuzzy” Cowan] asked to reorder the meeting so that the appointment of Mr. Jenkins was first, and we were last,” she stated.
“I can speculate to why that was, but I don’t know for sure. We are also concerned that the manager [J.P. Duncan] has announced his resignation [effective July 21]. He is going to another municipality,” she continued.
“There is rumor — it remains to be seen — about who they might hire as the new manager. We have heard that one of their old managers is interested. We have asked the board to be cognizant that we are all still working to try to improve the financial condition of the town and we need their support,” she added.
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, who was also on the Zoom call, said he “was very distressed to hear about the news in Robersonville.”
