A regional economic development partnership that serves 29 eastern counties has picked a familiar face as its new chief executive.
Vann Rogerson has been appointed to lead the Greenville-based NC East Alliance, which supports existing industries in the region by identifying supply chain needs and addressing workforce deficiencies, a news release from the group said.
Rogerson, a Williamston resident, has been the partnership’s interim president/CEO since June 2019. The NC East board of directors announced his selection to fill the post on Wednesday.
“We are pleased that Vann has accepted this new role,” board chairman Mark Hamblin said in the release. “Vann has been critical in leading the refocus of NC East Alliance during COVID. The organization has a refined mission to work hand in hand with other organizations across the region and continue to help improve the economic and educational opportunities for the people and businesses of eastern North Carolina.”
Rogerson is a native of Martin County and a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill who started the first Small Business Center at Martin Community College in 1990. He was president and CEO of North Carolina’s Northeast Commission, based in Edenton, which merged with NC East in 2015.
He served as senior vice president of the alliance from January 2015, focusing on lead generation and company recruitment, building relationships with prospects, and organizing prospect visits to all counties across the region, the news release said.
Since July of 2015, NC East has generated 332 visits to the region by 95 companies, the release said. Rogerson replaces John Chaffee of Greenville, who retired as chief executive in 2019.
Under Rogerson, NC East will lead advocacy efforts by convening stakeholders to identify and solve regional issues, the release said. NC East also will expand its STEM education initiative throughout the region.
The alliance partners with local economic development offices, chambers of commerce, tourism bureaus, federal, state, county and local government, Workforce Development boards, public schools, private employers as well as service providers and many others to address the needs of the 29 counties, the release said.