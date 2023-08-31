Child at Chalkboard

Children in Martin County are back in school. Sheriff Tim Manning says that is a good time to go over key safety procedures with children.

 FotoArtist

Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning wants this school year to get off to a great start and has offered some practical safety tips for parents and students who are heading back to school.

“Parents have an opportunity as the school year begins to share some important information about personal safety with their children. Teaching their children about potential dangers can help them learn to avoid those dangers,” Sheriff Manning said.

  