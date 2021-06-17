WILLIAMSTON – A day honoring Sallie Surface is around the corner.
The Martin County Commissioners approved a resolution recognizing Choanoke Area Development Executive Director Sallie Surface, and declaring Aug. 22 as Sallie Surface Day in Martin County.
According to Martin County Manager U. James Bennett, Surface has served and provided services for five counties for the last 38 years.
The resolution read as follows:
“Whereas, in 1991 given her extraordinary service as Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc., (CADA) Manager of Community Services since 1983, Mrs. Surface was promoted to Executive Director, assuming even greater leadership responsibilities while continuing her role supporting the important work of the governing board; and
“Whereas, Mrs. Surface has worked tirelessly in her leadership role to encourage partnerships within the communities to seek resources and programs that foster the agency’s mission of assisting families and communities to build assets and a better quality of life; and
“Whereas, under the leadership of Mrs. Surface, CADA has expanded its economic development role to include single and multi-family housing developments and disaster recovery; and
“Whereas, throughout her career, Mrs. Surface, as presenter/facilitator earned the utmost respect of local, state and national leaders; and
“Whereas, Mrs. Surface’s commitment to public service extends to various organizations such as a Senate appointee to the North Carolina Housing Partnership board, the N.C. Weatherization Assistance Program Advisory Council and the PNC Eastern NortH Carolina Advisory Council; and
“Whereas, Mrs. Surface’s contributions as an intelligent, thoughtful hard-working, kind, detail-oriented, dedicated and generous person are unparalleled and will be greatly missed by governing board members and the CADA staff;
“Therefore, be it resolved that Martin County Board of Commissioners expresses its deepest appreciation for the outstanding contributions by declaring August 22, 2021 “Mrs. Sallie Surface Day”; and extends its best wishes as she approaches her well-earned retirement; and
“Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be entered permanently into the minutes of the Martin County Governing Board.
Martin County Commission Vice Chairman Dempsey Bond, Jr. made a motion to approve the resolution. Commissioner David “Skip” Gurganus offered a second.
It was unanimously approved.
CADA is a private non-profit organization, a Community Action Agency, whose mission is to assist low income citizens achieve self-sufficiency and a better quality of life.
It’s purpose is to promote through regional cooperation, the industrial, agricultural, recreational, educational and general economic well-being, health and welfare of the citizens of Martin, Bertie, Halifax, Hertford and Northampton counties.
