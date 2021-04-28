Saturday Vaccine Clinic in Jamesville : 16 years of age and older welcome

JAMESVILLE - The Martin Tyrrell Washington District Health Department is holding a vaccine event from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience.
NERSBA is located at 1215 St. Andrews Street in Jamesville.
This vaccine clinic is a walk-in event with no appointment necessary.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.
The FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 years of age and older and the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been approved for anyone 18 years of age and older.
A follow-up event will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at NERSBA on May 22 for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccines are available at no cost to the public.