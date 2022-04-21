During the April 4 meeting of the Martin County School Board, members heard another appeal from a Williamston Primary teacher on behalf of Teacher Assistants (TAs) and Essential Support Personnel (ESPs).
WPS Kindergarten teacher Cleta Harrell spoke to board members again about the need to reinstate TAs and ESPs to full-time status.
Currently, TAs and ESPs are not allowed to work on teacher-work days.
“It has been five months since I came here the first time as a teacher asking for TAs to be given their workdays. I stressed then, and I stress again this is important,” she said.
“Our TAs are the foundation to our school system. I explained how our TAs are asked to perform instructions and intervention in small groups and how they have not been trained. I expressed how they are so busy in the building with other duties, that we as teachers don’t have time to plan and strategize for our students,” Harrell said.
“At the last board meeting I heard that it would cost around $64,000 for the rest of the year. I also heard it mentioned that TAs are docked about 15 days a year. It was also stated, ‘Can’t we do something?’” she added.
“I recall Dr. Fonseca saying that it [money for TAs] was in the budget for next year — the budget that is presented to the board of commissioners. What happens if the board of commissioners doesn’t approve the budget?” she asked. “Will it be cast out at that point?”
Harrell stated each county had been given millions of dollars in ESSER monies. (ESSER is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act and stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.)
“ESSER money can be used for salary increases,” she said.
Harrell asked board members why they had to wait for the county commissioners to decide.
She then listed events that have happened over the past few months.
“Omicron spikes, more people died,” she said. “A pack of bacon went from $2 to $7 a pack. People retired. Gas went up. And TAs and ESPs are still not being paid [the salary for which they were hired],” Harrell continued.
“Omicron decreased. Martin County released the dress code. The mask mandate ended in Martin County. TAs are still not allowed to come and work on teacher workdays,” she added.
Harrell became more earnest.
“I implore you. This is detrimental to our children. Our children are the foundation,” she said.
She added both children and the district will benefit from the investment.
“We need our TAs; and we need them to make a living wage. Everything is going up but their salary,” she added.
Harrell said an informal petition had garnered over 100 signatures in favor of teacher assistants days being returned.
“This is needed in our county,” she said.
After the meeting, teacher assistant Angie Keel said, the children of MCS would benefit if TAs were able to work on teacher workdays.
“By working [teacher] workdays, TAs could receive the same training as teachers, and be involved in the planning process of the children’s education. We could help prepare learning materials, so teachers would not be so rushed,” she said, adding, “[TAs] are all important in the lives of the children of Martin County.”
According to MCS Public Information Officer Sarah Stalls, board members are still debating the issue of giving teacher assistants their days back.
“At this time, the Martin County Board of Education has not made a decision on this matter. Our board members are still evaluating the request,” she said.
Board members were also asked to consider a revision to the previously approved 2022-23 school calendar.
Stalls made the recommendation to move the start date of the school year to be moved to August 29.
“That puts us in accordance with the general statute, which dictates we cannot start any earlier than the Monday closest to August 26. Unfortunately, that is the way [the date] fell this time,” she said.
No immediate decision was made on changing the date.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.