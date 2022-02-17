During the public comments period of the February Martin County Board of Education meeting, two people spoke against the mandatory mask mandate and two spoke on behalf of teacher assistants having their 40 hours a week restored.
Dawn Richan, PTA President of E.J. Hayes Elementary, asked board members to remove the masks mandate and make masks optional.
“We are all here for one common goal – the betterment of our children,” she said. “If a policy is in place to keep children safe and it is not working, we need to revisit that policy.”
She said the mask policy is causing physical issues and anxiety for her child.
“She suffers with headaches on daily basis when at school and otherwise. I have even talked with her about a medical exemption, but she has chosen not to be bullied over breathing,” she said. “She does not want to be picked on.”
Richan said her child watches the weather nightly to see if she will get a break from the mask if students are allowed to go outside.
“Most recently I found out she even has to wear a mask in gym class, which The WHO [World Health Organization] does not recommend because it makes it harder to breathe,” she said. “And [Wearing a mask] promotes the growth of microorganisms on the mask when they get wet.
“Masks in the gym need to stop immediately,” she said. “Children have suffered the most during the last two years with lock downs, virtual learning and now have their reading restricted [because of masks] on a daily basis. We need to reverse course and get back to what we are here to do and that is to teach our children,” she added.
She feels masks hinder children’s communication skills. And added that teachers are the ones who must make sure masks are worn properly.
“Children can’t learn if they can’t communicate properly. And the policy is causing unnecessary stress loads on our teachers. They need to teach, not police,” Richan said.
“By no fault or lack of trying, masks are not being worn as they should,” she continued.
To make her point, Richen showed the board photos taken during a recent school project where athletes read to younger children.
“Fifty-nine percent of the children were not wearing their masks correctly. The pictures are attached. I circled and counted only the faces I could see,” she said.
She said students are being exposed daily at lunch, when masks are removed.
“Let’s not forget about the sanitary issue of their masks being on their face with germs on it, and hoping they have a clean mask for the next day,” she said.
“I have put my trust in the administrators, teachers and board members to make the best decisions for my child on a daily basis which has always caused me stress,” she added.
“And when I recently saw a board meeting which showed one of your members, who was in favor of masks, not wearing one, and the mask was continuously off — I have a hard time with you making a decision for my child to wear one for seven hours a day. That, as a parent, makes me very frustrated,” she said.
“When do we say the risks are greater than the benefit of having a mask on — just to say we have a mask on?” she asked.
Beaufort County recently made masks optional in their school district.
“Beaufort County has an optional-mask policy with 6,400 students compared to our 2,900. Why can’t we do that?” she continued.
“When do we say enough is enough? I am asking as a mother of a child who is suffering from your policy to make it stop and make it optional. My child is suffering from the boards’ decision of making this a mandatory policy,” she concluded.
Nicki Andrews, who recently moved back to Martin County, also spoke in favor of removing the mandate.
“I have been in South Florida for the last 20 years. I’ve been here about a year. My children were both here in school,” Andrews said.
“My 13-year-old had the option to move to Missouri with her dad where there is no mask policy, and she did it. She was not used to wearing one. It was causing anxiety, just like [Dawn] was saying,” she said.
Andrews pointed out each board member had a drink in front of them.
“Everybody takes their mask down [when they drink]. So are we saying, this is not going to affect us? And you are in an open room,” she continued.
“Everybody touched the door handle when they came in. Everybody has touched their masks. That is contamination. I learned that in my first semester of nursing school. Masks do not work. I have not worn one in two years,” she continued. “I would like to call for an end to mask mandates and make it optional.”
She said children are not only in school to learn but to socialize. Masks have hindered communication, hence causing anxiety, she added.
“It has never been a thing in Florida. My children have not adapted well. I would like to see it end,” she said.
MarQuisha Armstrong said she was speaking “on behalf of parents to express the need for second grade teacher assistants [TAs],” she said.
“Students have so many different learning styles and work at different paces. The standards of learning have been raised. Our children need hands-on assistance to help them reach their full potential,” she said.
She said teachers need TAs because some children need one-on-one assistance all day. And teachers must address many multiple disruptive behaviors.
“Every child does not have supportive parents at home. Teachers are juggling all day,” she continued.
She listed several things which can interrupt teaching — slow internet, printers breaking down, addressing concerns with a parent, children needing someone to talk to, “or a child who needs some extra tender loving care.”
“I have a child that is in second grade who does not have a teacher assistant and I know she is not working to her full potential.” she said.
Armstrong said she must spend money on tutors to help her.
“I feel like I shouldn’t have to when she receives a free education at school,” she added.
Pamela Sherod is a teacher assistant at Williamston Primary and is a bus driver. She is also a single mother and struggles to make ends meet, she said.
“I am on public assistance, working two jobs,” she said.
She asked the board to restore teacher assistants [TAs] back to 40 hours.
“I spoke a couple of months ago — I am advocating for getting our days back. We need our time. We need our days. I am a struggling single parent to a second grader in your county. I got my paycheck just the other week and I was docked $519 from my full-time job that I work every day of the week,” she said.
“It is not fair that I have to struggle when I work full-time every day. I don’t want to struggle all my life. We need our days back,” she implored the board.
“I want to stay in Martin County because I love working for Williamston Primary School. I love the kids; I love the atmosphere. But I can’t do this anymore. I struggle every day to take care of my little girl. It’s not fair. We need our time back. Please, I am begging you, let us have our 40 hours back. We are worth that,” she continued.
Covid Update
Wes Gray, director of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health Department gave the board an update of the Covid numbers in the county.
Overall he said it was good news, as numbers from the Omicron variant seem to have peaked and are now dropping.
Board member Gale Cargile asked Gray what his recommendation was regarding the mask policy.
“The State is still sticking with mandatory masking until the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says to change. This is for a lot of different reasons, but mainly with the mask policy in place, it allows children to stay in school if they are exposed, rather than go home for a five-day quarantine. It keeps more people in class.”
He said North Carolina is still struggling with high numbers, even though they have begun to drop.
“Right now, every single county in the state is still red. Beaufort County made the decision to go [mask] optional even though it wasn’t recommended,” he said.
Based on recommendations, the board voted to keep the masking mandate at least another month. They will vote again at the meeting in March.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at enterprise@ncweeklies.com.