WILLIAMSTON - At the Martin County Schools November Board meeting, Jim Guard and Hank Edwards gave the board members an update on the Innovation Campus, where the meeting was being held.
“All the signage, made from polished aluminum for the Innovation Campus, is installed,” he said.
Awnings were also installed at the far end of the building near the TeleCenter that were not in the original scope of work.
“A.R. Chesson worked with Williamston Glass Company to get them installed,” said Guard.
“As they were reviewing the structure, Mr. Chesson felt like it would be best to have those type of things up there to help with the working crew [going] in and out of the building in inclement weather. So that is something they did on their own.”
Landscaping areas have been planted with rye grass so it will stay green in the winter, he added.
“They pulled out all of the old vegetation. With the age of the plants, and lack of care over the years, it had gotten to the point that we couldn’t rehabilitate them,” he said. “If we want to do anything else with the landscaping, we can revisit that in the spring. As it fills in over the winter and the spring, it will look a lot better.”
He said that included the vegetation in the islands of parking lot.
A.R. Chesson helped provide the wiring for the kitchen, Guard said.
“The front training rooms, in the original design, had a kitchenet,” Guard said. “It was listed as a kitchenet on the drawings, but nothing had been provided in it as far as the heavy duty electrical wiring needed for appliances - such as a stove, refrigerator and microwave. As we did a walkthrough with A.R. Chesson, they said they would provide the wiring and a cabinet as a part of some extra things they’ve done to help finish that room.”
Concerning signage, “there are a certain number of signs that were built into the original price of the building. There is an example of one of them in the main office area – it’s very nice. All of the contractor’s signage has been resolved in the building,” he added.
The interior graphics on the walls in the building were set up to be adaptable.
“This building will evolve over the next several years,” he said. “With these graphics, in the future, if we add something or take it away, the graphics can be heated and removed without damage to the wall.”
Guard said they hope to have a big portion of the front decorative awning, which will help provide coverage in inclement weather, finished by Open House which will be Dec. 12.
