The Martin County Board of Education and the Martin County Commissioners held their annual joint budget presentation meeting last month to discuss the needs of the school district going forward.
Then Interim School Superintendent Dr. Tom Daly made the presentation.
The capital outlay budget requests for the 2023–24 school year are $5,37,835.25 for the district’s needs.
That total included refurbishing auditoriums, replacing windows, securing doors and upgrading equipment. The district is also looking to convert a few ovens from electric to gas.
One of the most substantial expenditures in this year’s budget called for the replacement of two classroom trailers at Williamston Primary School in the amount of $300,000.
A leaking roof prompted a $350,000 roofing project at South Creek Middle School.
Track and field enthusiasts will be excited at the prospects as the athletic tracks at South Creek and Riverside high schools may get a new look. Refurbishing the tracks will cost $600,000 for South Creek and $671,250 at Riverside High.
Other outstanding expenditures include intercom system upgrades at Williamston Primary, South Creek Middle and Rodgers Elementary, while battery backup units for five schools were requested.
Intercom maintenance and battery back up units are essential to school wide communications and Internet functionality.
The Innovation Campus Auditorium is also scheduled for a $675,000 makeover. Replacing the HVAC will cost $175,000. New carpeting and seat replacement will add $500,000. to the funding request.
The district addressed the importance of upgrading technology and has requested $200,835.58 for hardware and software projects, including $40,376.45 for Chromebooks and $49,208.25 for teacher laptops.
“When it comes to the expense fund budget there is good news. The state is raising teachers salaries. The bad news, the state is raising teachers salaries,” said Dr. Daly.
The then Interim Superintendent went on to explain that when the state raises teachers salaries they don’t necessarily increase state aid, therefore the increase may need to come out of the local fund.
The budget has increased to $8,936,056 from $7,367,766 with increases across all categories. The regular instructional category which includes teachers salaries increased 2.72 percent and experienced the smallest percentage increase of any category.
Student record keeping increased from $10,000 to $30,000, a 200 percent increase.
The JROTC program increased from 109,638 to $123,120, a 12.3 percent increase.
“The JROTC program has done a wonderful job over the years serving both Riverside High School and South Creek High School. We are paying for salaries and supplies for that particular program and it is a great program,” said Daly.
The Charter School payment has increased over the years from $970,000 to $1,179,000.
Athletic services increased from $155,000 to $160,000. The increase was attributed to contracted health services increasing from $12,000 per year to $20,000 annually.
The children with special needs budget remained the same at $400,000.
Most of the increases within the budget can be attributed to rising cost of services.
Central Office hospitalization costs increased from $24,040 to $31,200.
“I really appreciate you making this presentation. We really appreciate the relationship the school board has with Martin County Commissioners. Our relationship is much better than many boards in North Carolina and we work hard to keep it that way. We appreciate the presentation and look forward to reviewing this,” said Martin County Commission Chair Ronnie Smith.