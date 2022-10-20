The town of Parmele was recently host to the Martin County mayors,’ managers’ and clerks’ quarterly meeting.
Six of the eight Martin County mayors attended.
The mayors of Oak City and Everetts were absent, but representatives from the towns’ board were present.
The meeting included a dinner catered by Vi’s Kitchen Catering of Greenville.
Jason Semple of Martin County Economic Development gave town leaders an update on the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grant which was recently awarded by Governor Roy Cooper.
“The pandemic has shown us the real need of having broadband in our rural areas,” Semple said.
Out of three applicants, Cloudwyze was selected to serve Martin County.
Semple urged everyone there to attend (what was then the upcoming) Cloudwyze information and question and answer session.
“I encourage you to go and ask questions and encourage the folks in your town to go. It is important stuff.”
That meeting was held at the Superior Courtroom in Williamston Monday, Oct. 10.
“Cloudwyze has two years to roll out their plan and complete all the construction,” said Semple.
Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin echoed Semple’s encouragement for people to attend the public meeting.
He also said he and Chase Conner, director of the Martin County Travel and Tourism Authority, and Mayor Griffin had attended webinar earlier in the day on CORE, which stands for Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies.
“There are funds to help us create strategic planning around outdoor recreation, i.e. job creation, and we now can take advantage of our natural assets and grow the economy that way,” he said. “As with many grant programs these days, it seems like there is a very, very short turnaround [window of time] to apply.
The N.C. Dept. of Commerce Rural Economic Development defines an outdoor recreation economy as an “Economic sector that includes consumer spending on things such as guides, outfitters and equipment. Outdoor recreation also fuels employment and consumer spending in other sectors such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, food service, tourism, travel and more. There are also intangible and harder to quantify economic benefits of outdoor recreation that include improved physical and mental health and attracting residents and workforce talent. All of which make a community a more desirable place to live, work and play.”
“We feel like there are multiple opportunities in all our towns to grow this under one umbrella. And possibly have the county, or Tourism representing the county, to be the applicant for this,” he said.
Semple added there was no upfront commitment of participation or resolutions of support yet.
“Eventually, as we create the planning group, I think it will probably be a good idea to have those. Look for some communication from (Martin) County Manager James Bennett or Tourism Director Chase Conner,” he continued. “It is an opportunity for us to tap into some resources and create a plan for economics, which we obviously have a lot of natural resources that we can highlight.”
Semple also reported that Martin County Economic Development received Golden Leaf grant funds over the summer for engineering work and “due diligence” at the Industrial Park in Everetts.
“That is good news,” he said “We look forward to having that essentially completed and so we can pursue other funds for what we call site-readiness, which is getting our properties and land ready for development, as far as we can,” he said.
Griffin echoed Semple’s sentiments and gave a word of encouragement to the mayors and town board members.
“Everybody needs to keep in mind — we are centrally located — and we have a lot of things going on other places don’t have. We need to think about how positively we can portray who we are,” she said.
Semple agreed and said leaders should always speak positively about the county, “because you never know who you are talking to.”
On the industrial side of things, Semple said, “A lot of times these people with big projects come into your community long before you know they are looking at your community [to relocate]. They will go to your local restaurants and sit down beside somebody and then just start asking questions. They’ll say, ‘Hey, I’m from out of town,’ and say, ‘What do you think about your community’ and ‘What is it like to live here?’ Your response is important.
“The more we stay positive and try to build on that, the better off we will be,” Semple added.