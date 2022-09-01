Sewer leak quickly repaired Contributed Sep 1, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - The Williamston Water and Sewer Department worked quickly to repair a line break near Brownlow Ave. in Williamston at 9:30 a.m. Friday.By about 2:30 that afternoon, the sewer line breach was fully repaired.Approximately 2,500 gallons of sewage was lost into the canal that feeds to the Skewarkee Canal. Crews mitigated the impact of the lost sewage to the best of their abilities.State authorities were properly notified.No cautionary actions need to be taken by Williamston citizens, as the breached piping has been fully repaired. Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authorities Williamston Water Sewage Politics Sewer Department Breach Canal Impact Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesBear Grass tennis knocks off PCAArrests made in Martin County, WilliamstonPedestrian seriously injured in WilliamstonMartin County Schools announces bus routesTina Jean Perry ManningLocal leaders entreated to build community poolBees and honey...Zucchini can be used for many things, including bread...Hit-and-run still unresolved after two yearsJamesville man is a champion ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.