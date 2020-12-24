Sharing the Christmas Spirit

Robersonville – Traffic backed up as far as the eye can see is rarely a good thing.
However, that was the case Saturday afternoon (Dec. 19) in front of East End Elementary School campus in Robersonville.
Mayor Tina Brown joined forces with a number of agencies and individuals to distribute some early Christmas gifts to the town’s residents - all at no cost to the town.
“We wanted to keep our citizens safer by providing face masks and hand sanitizer, especially with the numbers of positive cases (COVID-19) in Martin County on the rise,” Brown said.
Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles and the Community Unity Network Resource Center/Churches Outreach Network in Greenville provided pallets of face masks and hand sanitizer for the event.
Food Bank of the Albemarle and Feeding America/Perdue, out of Elizabeth City, provided the 504 food boxes, which were distributed during the giveaway.
“This giveaway was a blessing to me,” Brown explained. “I got to interact with those who support me and citizens from all over the county.”
“The responses from some brought me to tears. The people really appreciate it,” she added.
Ahmond Bryant, a senior at South Creek High School, was a part of the Thanksgiving cheer event held in town weeks ago and was back to help with Saturday’s event.
“I enjoy giving back,” Bryant said. “I was raised to believe you work and take care of others and God will bless you.”
It was no surprise to Brown to have Lt. Chad Terry and the Robersonville Police Department helping with every step of the event, from mapping a safe traffic pattern to distribution of items on Saturday. RPD family members were also onsite Saturday to help load cars.
RPD and the Robersonville Housing Authority took care of picking up the donated masks and hand sanitizer from Greenville.
Flagstone foods provided a forklift to help with distribution.
Brown offered her thanks to the Faith Community Outreach, Inc. volunteers who were onsite Saturday along with Parmele Mayor Jerry McCrary, Vickey Manning of the MTW Health Department and Sheriff Tim Manning and deputies who helped distribute goods to the residents Saturday.
The mayor was overwhelmed by the number of people who volunteered, many on their day off, to make an impact on the well being of those in the community.
“We all came together with no questions asked,” Brown said, “rolled up their sleeves and got to work. I am looking forward to collaborating with the groups for more community projects.”