The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is reaching across the globe to help save lives in Ukraine.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said his office is sending expired, surplus bullet-proof vests to the war-torn country.
Manning asked Martin County Commissioners last week, during their regular meeting, to declare a resolution authorizing the transport of 12 expired vests — to the Ukrainian people.
This date on the ballistic body armor is basically just a number, said Manning.
“The date is used primarily for insurance purposes,” he said. “They won’t let us wear them past that expiration date.”
Manning said the vests will still have a substantial benefit to wearers.
“We also believe something is better than nothing for these people fighting for their country,” he said.
Ukraine has been battling for its independence ever since Russian forces invaded the country February 24.
Manning heard about the vest-project at a meeting of the Sheriff’s Association while attending the Legislative Conference in Raleigh June 1.
“Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page brought it to our attention that he was working on a project to get some vests over to Ukraine,” said Manning.
The hope is other sheriffs across the state will get involved, as well as sheriffs offices in other states.
“Because in reality, the surplus vests we have were going to be thrown away; or would sit in a closet somewhere — when they actually could be sent to help people in Ukraine,” he added.
Manning said the Sheriff’s Association is working with the non-profit Samaritans Purse to get the vests delivered.
“Samaritans Purse is very involved in emergency and disaster-type situations,” Manning said. “They have resources to transport [the vests] over to the Ukrainians. We also knew Samaritans Purse is a legitimate non-profit.”
Manning said Commissioners issued a resolution using General Statute 160A-280 which states, “obsolete property may be conveyed without monetary consideration to a non-profit.”
The resolution also said, “the Martin County Commissioners join in supporting this humanitarian effort, by donating the obsolete ballistic body armor to Samaritans Purse for distribution to aid the Ukrainian citizens involved in fighting the Russian forces for their freedom.”
Manning added, “Samaritans Purse will distribute vests to women, children as well as men fighting for their country.
“We want to do whatever we can to help people over there. This is one thing the Sheriff’s office can do,” he stated.
Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.