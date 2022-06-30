Because the Independence Day holiday is on a Monday this year, most will be celebrating Independence Day over the long weekend. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning wants everyone to have a fun, safe holiday.
“Martin County citizens should remember fireworks, as enjoyable as they are to watch, can be dangerous and should be handled by professionals,” he said.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, there are nearly 13,000 emergency room-treated injuries associated with fireworks a year.
Manning offered the following tips for enjoying the weekend’s festivities:
Fireworks
- Never give fireworks to small children;
- Always follow the instructions on the packaging;
- Keep a supply of water close as a precaution;
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection;
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.;”
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets;
- Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials;
- Stay at least 500 feet away from professional fireworks displays; and
- Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
WATER
Sheriff Manning also wants citizens to use caution when swimming in any body of water.
“Sadly, most deaths from drowning occur within a few feet of safety,” he said. “The best thing anyone can do to stay safe in and around the water is to learn to swim.”
The American Red Cross offers swimming courses for people of any age and swimming ability.
To find out where lessons are being offered, or to enroll in a CPR/AED or first aid course, contact your local Red Cross chapter, or at redcross.org.
POOL SAFETY
- If no lifeguard is on duty, do not let children swim unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows lifesaving techniques and first aid.;
- Post CPR instructions and directions to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number in the pool area;
- Look around the pool area to be certain lifesaving devices are readily available for emergency use;
- Be sure covers are installed on all drains of a swimming pool or in a wading pool. The suction created by the pool’s circulating pumps can be very dangerous unless it is reduced by covers;
- Take frequent breaks (about once an hour) where everyone gets out of the water, drinks water, reapplies water resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and rests;
- If a child is missing, check the pool first. Go to the edge of the pool and scan the entire pool, bottom and surface, as well as the surrounding pool area; and
- To reduce the risk of eye, ear, nose or throat infection from contaminated water, swim only in pools in which water quality is properly maintained. The water should appear crystal clear, be continuously circulated and be maintained at a level that allows free overflow into the gutter or skimmer. There should not be a strong odor of ammonia or chlorine.
BEACH, POND and LAKE SAFETY
- Swim in a supervised, marked area with a lifeguard present and swim with others. Never swim alone;
- If caught in a rip current, swim, float or tread water parallel to the shore until you are free of the rip current, then head toward shore;
- Watch out for the “dangerous too’s” – too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, too much strenuous activity;
- Look for water that is reasonably clear and free of floating materials and odors;
- Avoid swimming in water near large populations of ducks, geese or gulls. The waste produced by these birds causes high bacteria levels in the water;
- Look for movement in the water; it helps keep the water clean. Do not swim in stagnant or still water;
- Do not swim at any beach right after a heavy rain. Runoff following a heavy rain may result in a high bacteria level;
- When diving at a beach, pond or lake, exercise extreme caution. Underwater obstructions may not be visible; and
- Avoid having beach or lake water in your mouth or nose.
“Following these precautions will help children and citizens of Martin County stay safe and healthy this holiday weekend and throughout the summer,” Manning added.
Also, remember alcohol and water do not mix.
According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents. Alcohol is also involved in many swimming deaths.
Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is a year-round campaign with a heightened enforcement July 2-4. Find out more about Operation Dry Water at www.operationdrywater.org.