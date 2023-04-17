...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Effective immediately, pistol purchase permits will no longer be issued by any sheriff in North Carolina. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications, including pending applications.
All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed on Wednesday, March 29 following a vote by the N.C. General Assembly to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41.
This means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.
Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm (such as a convicted felon). Therefore, it is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and State laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm.
It is important to understand that North Carolina concealed handgun laws have NOT changed.
Any person residing in Martin County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.