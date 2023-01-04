The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico Sound...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 300 PM EST.
* At 124 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts was located near The Mouth Of The Neuse River, moving
northeast at 40 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Engelhard, Hatteras Village, Swanquarter, The Mouth Of The Pamlico
River, Pamlico Sound, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, Rodanthe
and The Center Of The Pamlico Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.
&&
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Greene County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Pitt County in eastern North Carolina...
Western Martin County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 245 PM EST.
* At 202 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southwest of Halifax to 9 miles east of
Fremont, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Farmville, Bethel, Stokes,
Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, House, Bruce, Maury,
Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy
Ficklen Stadium, East Carolina University, Gold Point and Fountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jones, southeastern
Greene, northeastern Lenoir, Craven, southern Pitt, northern Onslow,
south central Martin, western Beaufort, east central Duplin and west
central Pamlico Counties through 230 PM EST...
At 153 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Graingers to near Wyse Fork to near Albert
J Ellis Airport. Movement was northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, New Bern, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Ayden, River
Road, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Grifton, Phillips
Crossroads, Snow Hill, Richlands, Blounts Creek, Maysville,
Vanceboro, Askins, Shelmerdine and Cayton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Two men who showed up at Martin General Hospital on the night of Dec. 28 with gunshot wounds have left the Martin County Sheriff’s Office with more questions than answers.
According to Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, two males — Kelsey Devon May and Devon Jermaine Duncan — came to the hospital on Dec. 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m., each suffering gunshot wounds.
“Law enforcement was contacted and immediately responded to the hospital,” he said.
“Investigators from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and responded to the hospital to conduct the investigation. The two victims were uncooperative and provided little information to investigators. The location where the incident took place is unknown at this time. This incident remains under further investigation,” Robinson added.
Both men reside in Greenville, one on Bronty Road and one on Old River Road. Both are 20 years of age.
The community is encouraged to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office with any information concerning this incident.