Just because Small Business Saturday has come and gone does not mean local businesses should be overlooked when it comes to buying gifts.
Martin County has its share of specialty gift items, as well as tried and true gifts, including most everyone’s favorite: the gift card.
Spending money in the county helps fund jobs and impacts the local economy.
It is estimated that independent retailers return more than three times as much money per dollar of sales than chain competitors.
Also, locally independent restaurants return approximately twice as much to the local economy as compared to chain restaurants.
Executive Director of Martin County Tourism Development Authority Chase Conner said buying locally builds our community.
“Choosing to spend money in Martin County not only provides increased tax revenue for our community, but also puts more money directly into the pockets of our small business owners and employees who are our neighbors and friends. By spending locally, we are building up our community one dollar at a time,” he said.
Other advantages of spending locally are:
- sales tax revenue from your purchase is reinvested in the community.
- local businesses create jobs in the community.
- local businesses often contribute to local causes.
- conserves fuel and packaging involved in online spending.
According to the American Independent Business Alliance, there is a Multiplier Effect when people spend their money with local businesses.
“The Multiplier Effect results from the fact that independent locally owned businesses recirculate a far greater percentage of revenue locally compared to absentee-owned businesses. In other words, spending locally creates more local wealth and jobs.”
If you are still looking for that perfect gift and want to give back to the community, look no further than Martin County businesses. Many of them offer gift cards, or if you aren’t sure of where to buy, you can purchase a Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and let the recipient decide.
Downtown merchants include Dog Branch Antiques and Auctions, 145 West Main, which has a variety one-of-a-kind of items. The Small Shop on Main, at 125 West Main, has décor for the home, including Christmas decorations.
Also downtown, is Cakes by Becky at 118 Harrison St. Who wouldn’t love a treat from there?
Around the corner, at 124 Washington St., Martin County Arts Council has a Christmas Market through Monday, Dec. 14, on Tuesdays-Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. that features a variety of hand-made art and gifts for sale.
Also on Washington Street, at 101, is Millers Sports and Trophies for the sporty ones in your life.
Nearby, at 1009 N. Haughton St. is Haughton Street Designs, a local florist shop offering Christmas décor and wreaths in addition to their regular florist services.
Also in the area, at 400 West Main, is Roberson Brothers Service Center, which offers gift certificates for service and repairs.
Tripp’s Florist in Piggly Wiggly, at 912 Washington St., has several gift items as well as their floral offerings.
A bit further down at 202 West Boulevard, is Shaw’s Barbecue House, which offers local food gifts, such as jellies, jams and peanuts and as well as gift certificates. Shaw’s also sells their local favorites, like cheese, sausage, and other items in to-go pre-wrapped packaging.
Giddy-up Coffee House is a great place to find presents for the coffee-lover in your life, also located on West Boulevard at 129.
For the fashion-minded in your life, 501 Flair Boutique has settled into their new location at 1067 Brentway Ave., Suite 118. They have an array of jewelry, clothing and gift items.
For truckers and farmers, local equipment companies can help the perfect gift — C&R Implement Company at 1904 West Main, Lilly International at 103 East Boulevard and Mark Chesson and Sons at 101 Chesson Dr.
For those who want to give an ultimate surprise of a new set of wheels, Feyer Ford is located at 1677 N.C. 17 and Mathew Sessoms Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 104 West Boulevard.
Also, down U.S. 17 at 2427, Jenkins Antiques offers hard-to-find and, one-of-a-kind treasures.
Other gifting ideas can be found throughout the county.
High Cotton Hemp, 1366 Bell Town Rd., on the outskirts of Williamston, offers high quality, locally grown items such as CBD products and fresh produce. They sell treats like peanuts, ice cream and hoop cheese and offer soaps among other gift items. At certain times, they have homemade cakes, cookies and pies for sale.
In Jamesville, Mackey’s Landing Firearms, located at 30757 U.S. 64, has one of the largest gun selections in the world.
Nearby, at 30871 U.S. 64, Mackey’s Ferry Peanuts has a smorgasbord of local peanuts to gift from raw to blister fried. They also have jams, jellies, Christmas ornaments among other hard-to-find gifts.
In Robersonville, at 111 South Main, Robersonville Furniture Company is a mainstay, serving the community for over 50 years. They have La-Z-Boy and Serta to name a few brands.
For some of the pickiest friends and family, the gift of a meal, or a gift card from a local eatery might just be the perfect idea.
Don’t forget about family-owned restaurants such as Torre Fuerte, Los Amigos, Shamrock, Mama’s Pizza, Chicken Kitchen, Deadwood, Sunny Side Oyster Bar, Zuuaa Mart and Georgia Dean’s in Williamston.
Robersonville has The Filling Station, La Casetta, Dinner Bell and Ruth’s Kitchen.
The Gold Point General Store and Grill serves country home cooking.
Jamesville has River’s Edge Restaurant and Hardison’s Carolina Barbeque.
Hometown shopping gives to the receiver, and ultimately invests in the county.