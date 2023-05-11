Small Business Weekend

Artist Carolyn Sleeper displays her works at the Flatiron Gift Shop.

Anyone who needs a break, but can’t get away, this may be a wonderful weekend.

Imagine it, Friday night filled with music and Karaoke followed by a weekend shopping spree in a quiet riverside town and no packing car. Or possibly, even parking it.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com