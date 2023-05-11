Anyone who needs a break, but can’t get away, this may be a wonderful weekend.
Imagine it, Friday night filled with music and Karaoke followed by a weekend shopping spree in a quiet riverside town and no packing car. Or possibly, even parking it.
Anyone who needs a break, but can’t get away, this may be a wonderful weekend.
Imagine it, Friday night filled with music and Karaoke followed by a weekend shopping spree in a quiet riverside town and no packing car. Or possibly, even parking it.
This weekend, Williamston Downtown, Inc. is hosting a small business weekend beginning Friday morning and continuing through Sunday.
Friday evening, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Karaoke Night.” Folks have the opportunity to take center stage and become a star for the night beginning at 6 p.m. at the Main St. Community Stage. There will be food available and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs. Coolers are allowed however, glass is prohibited.
A number of downtown merchants are participating in the small business event that begins this Friday morning. Retailers and service providers are offering great deals and discounts. Shoppers will have the opportunity to win $50 in Downtown Bucks as a bonus.
One can win the bonus Downtown Bucks when shopping at any of the participating businesses. To enter, all one needs to fill out a registration form at the checkout counter.
Downtown Williamston businesses included in the weekend event are Cakes By Becky, Dog Branch Antiques and Auctions, Forget Me Not Florist, Antiques & and Gifts, John’s Salon, Martin County Arts Council Gift Shop, Miller’s Sports, The Proctor Shop, The Small Shop and Trophies plus Williamston Cleaners.
Proctor Variety Shoppe offers a wide range of items including collectibles, new boutique style clothes and jewelry.
Becky Williams’ middle name should be Buttercream. Cakes by Becky is a bakery based on buttercream. Everything is buttercream, including cupcakes, birthday and wedding cakes.
Baker and proprietor Williams has much to proudly boast about. On May 5, she received a perfect,100 point Health Department score. That’s equal to an Oscar Nomination for a bakery. Williams is also promoting her special baskets for Mother’s Day, May 14.
Dog Branch Antiques and Auction is a participating merchant and is simultaneously running an online auction. Anyone who has never participated in the online event, Dog Branch owner Jason Steward will explain the details when in the store.
A downtown Williamson weekend walk may be the remedy for the needed break, especially if you enjoy the hand crafted treasures art council gift shops often provide.
Venture into the Martin County Arts Council Flatiron Gift Shop this weekend. They are participating merchants offering the quality work community artists and crafts people provide. MCAC member Carolyn Sleeper has a few of her pottery pieces on display at the Flatiron along with a selection of paintings, jewelry and Macrame.
The Small Business Weekend promotes downtown viability and offers area residents the time to enjoy the look, feel ambiance and deals Williamston has to offer.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.