ROBERSONVILLE - South Creek High School recently awarded its seniors with scholarships, recognitions and awards.
Trevondra Brown received multiple scholarships to attend Campbell University. Brown received early acceptance into Campbell University Medical School, got accepted into Campbell’s Honor College, was recognized as WITN Best Class of 2021 and received the Gold Level National Career Readiness Certification.
Brown received the Campbell University Scott Ellis Merit Scholarship, which is a scholarship determined by the admissions office when applying to the school It provides $24,000 per year for four years.
Brown also earned the Golden LEAF Scholarship, which is a scholarship for students who reside in a qualifying rural, economically distressed, tobacco dependent county in North Carolina who are planning to enroll full time at a participating college, providing $12,000 for education. In addition Brown received the Mamie Clyde Rodgers Scholarship, the NCSECU People Helping People Scholarship, which is a scholarship program to assist students across North Carolina with their educational goals, the Rotary Club of Williamston Scholarship and Industry-Recognized Credential of Workplace Readiness.
Shykira Bowers and Danasia Moore both received the Francis M. Barnes Memorial Scholarship, which is a scholarship awarded to Martin County students who are planning to attend Beaufort County Community College and intend to reside and work in Martin County upon completion of the course they are perusing. The scholarship provides $8,000 for their education. Moore also received recognition for graduating from the North Carolina School of Science and Math and Silver Level National Career Readiness Certification.
Bowers also received the Staff Sergeant Gary Bow Scholarship to N.C. A&T providing $1,200 for education and the Mary R. Peele Educational Scholarship.
Bethany Little received the Alpha Kappa Alpha Debutante Scholarship, which is a program that was developed for young ladies who are either a junior or a senior in order to equip, encourage and stimulate them to pursue higher education, academic excellence, personal development and civic involvement. Little also received the W.C. Chance Scholarship and Industry-Recognized Credential Workplace Readiness.
Receiving the AP and Katie R. Barnhill Endowment Scholarship were; Pearl Biggs, Amber Cale and Zack Wall.
The Lavinia Lilley Biggs Scholarship by First Christian Church of Williamston for $750 was awarded to Keshauna Speller.
The W.C. Chance Scholarship was also given to one other recipient, Caleb Frett.
Individuals who were recognized for Silver Level National Career Readiness Certification were Pearl Biggs, Amber Cale, Jeffery Cobb, Zykeria Hoggard, Tobijah Matthewson, Sky Mitchell, Lee Mobley, Ivan Pena-Charrez, Harry Roberson, Summerlyn Simpson and Kalaysia Williams.
Gold Level National Career Readiness Certification was presented to Trinity Fisher, Caleb Frett and Harmony Rogers.
The Platinum Level National Career Readiness Certification went to America LaMadrid.
The following seniors earned at least one Industry-Recognized Credential of Workplace Readiness, Dorian Best, Don’Tavious Brown, Trinitee Bryant, Amber Cale, Karissa Castillo, Jeffrey Cobb, Dymetri Duggins, Trinity Fisher, Caleb Frett, Shauna Gedrimans, Marquez Griffin, Christopher Haines, Zy’Keria Hoggard, Zy’kia Jenkins, Deshawn Leary, TreVeil Lindsay, John Matthews, Tobijah Mattewson, Alexandria Mitchell, Jessie Mobley, Holly Modlin, Danasia Moore, A’Veion Morning, Ivan Pena-Charrez, Denise Pierce, Caleb Reese, Harry Roberson, Harmony Rodgers, Quanaisha Rodgers, Mason Rodriguez, Summerlyn Simpson, Keshauna Speller, Madison Staton, Juan Villalobos, Zachary Wall, Jazmyne Wiggins, Enjoli Willet and Rebecca Wynn.
