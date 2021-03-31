Farm Life – “I faired good in service and made the best of it.”
Like so many soldiers of “the greatest generation,” World War II veteran B.F. Lilley Jr. remains humble and unassuming about his 22 months in the United States Army.
Born and raised in Farm Life, Lilley entered service Jan. 17, 1945, doing much of his training at Camp Blanding in Florida.
Now 96 years old, the father, grandfather and great-grandfather is still grateful his initial assignment changed.
“I trained in the infantry,” Lilley recalled. But he went on to serve in field artillery.
“It was a real blessing,” he said of the change. “They had trucks. I came off a farm. I didn’t know about guns but I knew about trucks.”
Tuesday afternoon (March 30), Lilley’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his military service. That celebration included a special gift delivered from Washington, D.C.
Reginald Speight, District Director from Congressman G.K. Butterfield, visited Lilley’s home in Farm Life to deliver an American flag that was flown over the Capitol in his honor.
“Tech 5 Lilley (referring to Lilley’s rank) served during the conflict on Okinawa, Japan – the very last major conflict of World War II,” Speight said.
The rank of Tech 5 was addressed as corporal or tech corporal, according to Speight. The tech rank denoted special technical skills.
“It's my understanding that because of his work around the farm machinery or what have you, he began to receive notoriety when he got there because he could listen to an engine that was running and could tell what was wrong with it,” Speight told the group. This was a skill that landed Lilley in the motor pool.
According to Speight’s research, it was said if a World War II tech could not fix something, it wasn’t really broken.
“To recognize your honorable service in the United States Army, in defense of this nation during the second World War, at the rank of technician fifth grade,” Speight read to Lilley as he presented the flag.
The items presented included a seal from the United States House of Representatives and the signature of Congressman Butterfield.
“Thank you sir. Your service and your sacrifice - we appreciate you,” Speight told Lilley.
Although appreciative of the accolade, Lilley continued to downplay the importance of his role in World War II – a common response of soldiers of the era.
The journey to Farm Life for the special United States flag began with one of Lilley’s biggest fans.
Lilley’s niece, Jeanne Robertson, had previously recorded an interview with her “favorite uncle” on his military service. She later learned of a process for requesting a flag be flown over the United State Capitol building to honor an individual and made the request.
Lilley and his wife of 72 years, Melba, reside in Farm Life on the same farm where the future Tech 5 learned the skills that made him a valuable member of the war effort.