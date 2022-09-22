North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood said Robersonville should serve as a warning to other small towns.
Assets of the town were not being safeguarded.
“In Robersonville, we went in to investigate nine allegations. Frankly, given the poor record keeping – the destruction of record keeping – whatever you want to call it, we can’t tell if money had gone missing, had been stolen or was just not accounted for,” she said.
Receipts for utility bills paid by citizens are gone, she said.
“They never could produce them to my investigators,” she said. “All the town’s receipts for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, the years we were looking at, are all gone. We can’t tell how much money should’ve been taken in and deposited, versus how much was deposited.”
She said it’s hard to investigate when there is faulty record keeping.
“You have this money coming in the door [payments of utilities] and you have a paper trail (receipts) that has been thrown away — or a report out of a computer that has been thrown away,” she said.
Investigators could see what went into the bank, but couldn’t discern what should have gone into the bank, “nor can the council members, nor can the former manager/finance officer/H.R. director,” Wood added.
She said leaders in other towns must ensure their town’s bank reconciliations are being done and annual audits are being done.
“When we received these allegations, the town of Robersonville had not had an audit in 2018 or 2019. These kinds of issues would have been caught back then. Now, nobody can tell if cash has gone missing, has been stolen or is unaccounted for,” she said.
This is the reason no charges are being pressed.
“This absolutely, ultimately hurts the citizens of Robersonville. The town is supposed to use their utility collections to provide for services for the citizens. If the money goes missing, there is no cash to pay for those services. That falls back on the citizens in higher utility charges,” she said.
“Robersonville was in such bad shape [financially], the Local Government Commission stepped in and took over their books, their check accounts and checkbook. That is when more information came to my investigators through the LGC,” she said.
Wood said the town needs a manager, “who knows what he is doing and has the backbone to stand up to what should and should not be done in a town. Not letting the bank reconciliation go for over two years, not performed. If you don’t know how much cash you have in the bank, you are just flying in the dark.”
The manager also needs to make sure all the assets of the town are being properly accounted for.
“We also found with the credit card, employees of the town were allowed to use it and did not have to give a town business purpose. So, we don’t know if over $3,300 of charges were personal charges, or if they were for valid town business.”
She said a town manager needs to safeguard the town’s assets.
The town manager and the council members should ensure they are getting financial information, monthly, that shows what their true cash balances are, how they are tracking with the budget, in order to make sound budget decisions.
“The then, former town manager/finance officer was not providing council members with financial information they could make prudent business decisions with,” she said. “She was showing them five bank accounts that had not even been reconciled and said, ‘this is what we’ve got.’ Nobody really knew.”.
She said Robersonville needs to put people in place who know what they are doing.
“I would hope to see some better policies and procedures put in place to protect the assets of the town and to run it on the budget it has.”
She said the town will continue to be on the Local Government Commission’s Watch List.
“I sit on the Local Government Commission, so we will be watching to see if they are getting their audits done; what the information in their local audits tell us, such as are they overspending their budget?” she said.
If Robersonville does not take care of their assets, their town and their citizens, Wood said “they will be in danger of losing their charter. This means they could no longer levy property taxes, they can no longer provide utility services and charge for them.
“They are in danger of losing their charter if they don’t get in line and take care of the town’s business, finances and services like they are supposed to,” she added. “That is new legislation that has come about within the last year — the ability to take away a town’s charter. East Laurinburg was the first one.”
She said the problems in Robersonville reach back further than 2017.
“It is hard to tell how far back this goes. In the 2017 audit, they were written up for bank reconciliations not being done timely, and there were other issues. They did nothing to correct them because we found all the same things when we came in and looked at 2018 and 2019,” she said.
“Another big issue at the town of Robersonville was that the city manager was also the finance director and the H.R. director, so there were no checks and balances, with one person holding all those positions,” she said.
“The citizens need to be watching to see who is running their town,” she stated.
She said citizens should make sure the council members are not letting the financial officer and town manager run the town.
“In reality, the council members are responsible for the finances and the running of the town. Council members should be requiring financial information to be put in front of them that is accurate, so they can see how well their town is financially functioning,” she said.
“Hopefully, this message will get out to other Martin County towns and council members will sit up and take notice — and make sure that the things we found at Robersonville are not going on in their own town,” she said.
She said out of the 44 towns in her cue to be investigated, 32 are small towns.
“I have allegations against 32 small towns. That is where these problems tend to be more prominent. So, all these small towns need to make sure that their council members are watching over their finances like they should,” she said.
Many small towns are struggling.
“It is really about finding talent in a small town to know how to handle the books, put the procedures in place, and implement the checks and balances,” she said.
She admits it is hard but one answer is CPA firms.
“There are many CPA firms that will do [the finances] for you for less than what [hiring] a finance officer would cost,” she added.
Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown said she is ready to put the past behind them.
“The Town Council accepts the findings and recommendations within the report and is committed to improvement. The council and staff understand the need to work together to regain public trust and provide quality services to the citizens of our town.
“Many of the concerns mentioned in the report have already been addressed and the town board and staff are focused on the remaining improvements that need to be made,” she continued. “We have established aggressive objectives in order to accomplish these needed improvements. The town is confident that we can achieve this and create a new, more promising vision and future for the town of Robersonville.”