In North Carolina, the statewide primary is Tuesday, May 17.
During this election, voters can choose which candidates they prefer to be on the general election ballot in November.
The purpose of a primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election.
Races on the ballot include:
• The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
• The N.C. General Assembly.
• The N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
Who Can Vote in the Primary?
Registered voters across the state can vote in the primary. However, voters affiliated with any political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of candidates for any party primary.
Note: In 2022, the Libertarian Party does not have any primary elections because there are no contested Libertarian nominations for any office. Any Libertarian candidate who properly filed for office will therefore appear as the party’s nominee on the general election ballot in November.
Therefore, unaffiliated voters in the May 17 primary may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot, or, if available, a nonpartisan ballot. Registered Libertarians may only vote a nonpartisan ballot, if available in their jurisdiction since there are no primary contests for that party.
How Winners are Determined
Each candidate that wins in each contest on their party’s ballot will become a nominee. The nominee will appear on the ballot in the general election contest. To become the party’s nominee, the candidate must win by at least 30 percent of the vote plus one.
There May Be a Second Primary
If no candidate reaches the total necessary to become the nominee in a contest on the ballot, a second primary may be held on July 5 or July 26. The date will depend on whether a federal office is involved.
Voter Registration Deadline
The voter registration deadline is April 22,, for the statewide primary on May 17. In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.
If you miss the registration deadline, you may be eligible to register and vote or make changes to your voter registration (anything other than party affiliation) and vote during the early voting period.
Ways to Register to Vote
If you’re eligible to register to vote, North Carolina offers two primary ways to register:
• Online or in person at the DMV.
◦ Use N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) services. Existing DMV customers may submit a voter registration application online.
• By mail.
◦ Fill out the N.C. Voter Registration Application and submit it by mail.
Changing Registration
Changes to your registration are due by the voter registration deadline, 25 days before Election Day. If you miss the voter registration deadline, you may be eligible to make changes to your voter registration (anything other than party affiliation) when you vote in person during the early voting period.
Update Your Registration Online
Existing N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) customers can update their voter registration through its online voter registration application. They can use the online application to update:
• Address
• Party affiliation
Customers may not use the online voter registration service to change their name.
Update Your Registration by Mail
North Carolina residents can use the voter registration application or the change form on their voter registration card to update:
• Name
• Address
• Party affiliation
The application must be signed and sent to the appropriate county board of elections. A wet ink (physical) signature on the voter registration application is not required for updates.
Choosing Your Party Affiliation
North Carolina recognizes three political parties: The Democratic Party, the Libertarian Party and the Republican Party. A voter may choose one political party or can decide not to register with a political party. If a voter does not register with a political party, the voter will be registered as unaffiliated.
In a partisan primary, voters affiliated with a political party may only vote their party’s ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary.
For example, a registered Republican may only vote in the Republican Party primary. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic, Libertarian, Republican, or nonpartisan ballot (if available) in a primary election.
In a general election, voters may vote for the candidate(s) of their choice, regardless of party. North Carolina does not allow straight-ticket voting (also called straight-party voting).
Checking Your Registration
Visit www.ncsbe.gov and check your registration status by entering your information into the Voter Search, also known as the “voter lookup”. You will need to submit your first and last name. To narrow your search results, you can add more information, such as your year of birth or county, but that is optional. With this tool, you will be able to find publicly available information, including your:
• Voter registration status.
• Election Day polling place.
• Sample ballots for upcoming elections.
• Voting districts.
• Past elections you participated in, called “voter history.”
Contact the county board of elections with any questions regarding your information on the Voter Search.