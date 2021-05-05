WILLIAMSTON - Storms rolled through Martin County Tuesday evening and caused some residential damage power outages.
According to Jody Griffin, Martin County Emergency Manager Director, straight-line winds cut a path causing damage in Williamston from 14614 U.S. 64 Alternate to the McCaskey Road and Corey Drive intersection.
Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Newport, explained the thunderstorm which produced the damage strengthened near Robersonville around 6 p.m.
The storm then tracked eastward for about 20-30 minutes, leading the NWS to issue a Special Weather Statement at 6 p.m. Areas alerted by the statement were Williamston, Robersonville, Gold Point, Parmele and Everetts, according to Barnes.
Although data was not available to confirm this, Barnes believes straight-line wind gusts around 40-50 mph occurred and some may have been even higher.
Multiple trees were downed throughout the area; however, Griffin said most showed "signs of weakness or internal rot."
This may have also been the case with a tree that fell onto a southbound vehicle just before 6 p.m.
According to officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on N.C. 903, 2.6 miles north of Robersonville near Gold Point.
The driver was reportedly trapped in the vehicle by the fallen tree. After being extracted from the vehicle, NCHP reports the driver was transported to Martin General Hospital in Williamston with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Power outages occurred in the areas impacted by the storm. Griffin explained at the height of outages, approximately 364 Dominion Power customers were without power.
Another 200 Martin Edgecombe EMC customers in the Robersonville area were temporarily without power according to a company representative. The majority of those had been restored by early Wednesday morning. Some along Williamston's West Boulevard were restored prior to 10 p.m. Tuesday.