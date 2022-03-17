Suspect arrested by RPD convicted of robbery Leslie Beachboard Managing Editor Mar 17, 2022 4 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TARBORO - A suspect arrested by the Robersonville Police Department was sentenced recently.On April 30, 2019, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to an armed robbery at the former Lucky Ducky Sweepstakes in Princeville.Through an extensive investigation, three suspects were identified and charged accordingly.Shontayvia Nyshae Staton and Tyasia Monae Ward, both 19 at the time, were apprehended first.A manhunt was then launched for Isaiah Daquan Blow soon followed. Blow was later caught in Robersonville.The trio was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, accessory after the fact and assault by pointing a gun.In February 2021, Blow and Staton, per a plea agreement, were convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and solicit robbery with a dangerous weapon.Blow was sentenced to 25 to 42 months in prison with credit given for serving 622 days in jail.Staton was sentenced to 16 to 29 months in jail.Both sentences were suspended, and they were given 60 months of supervised probation.In May 2021, Ward took an Alford Plea and in exchange for her cooperation with the investigation.Ward was convicted of solicited robbery with a dangerous weapon. Ward was placed on 60 months supervised probation.The trio is jointly and civilly liable for paying back the $16,488 in restitution as part of their plea agreement.The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Robersonville Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Blow.The Criminal Investigation Division spent many hours sifting through evidence ensuring justice would be served on the trio.Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robbery Armed Robbery Isaiah Daquan Blow Crime Criminal Law Law Police Shontayvia Nyshae Staton Edgecombe County Suspect Robersonville Police Department Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesHardison honored for six decades of serviceMan arrested on murder chargeGraham was charged statutory rape'Last Round-Up of Guacamole Queens'Ragland survives setbacks to continue journeyMartin County Schools hosts STEM OlympicsFiling brings few contested racesRagland hikes Appalachian TrialInvestigation ongoing after man struck by motor vehicleA ladies' purse... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.