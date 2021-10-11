Rudolph Harrell Jr., 46, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Sept. 27
Larceny of motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 3882 Vanderford Rd. in Robersonville.
Sept. 28
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm was reported at 2291 Garrett Rd., Lot 4 in Williamston.
A wreck was reported at Duck Thru in Hamilton.
Warrant service was reported at 1737 Prison Camp Rd., Lot 2 in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Littering 15-500 pounds was reported at Martin County Airport, 2515 Airport Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft and larceny was reported at 601 Roanoke Court in Jamesville.
Sept. 30
An unwitnessed death was reported at 1551 Robert Taylor Rd. in Williamston.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1046 New St. in Jamesville.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Martin General Hospital, 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 1
Property damage was reported at 6524 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 2
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 23907 N.C. 125 in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 3
Concealed handgun- after/while using alcohol and carrying a concealed weapon was reported at 25858 U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Simple assault was reported at 1276 Andrew Long Rd. in Jamesville.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported 4975 N.C. 17 South in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 109 East Barnhill St., Lot 4 in Everetts.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 109 East Barnhill St. in Everetts.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Sept. 28
Jesus Eloy Garcia was charged with interfering with electronic monitoring, and violation of pretrial release.
Oct. 1
Cynthia Williams Manning was charged with probation violation and order of arrest- driving under influence.
Oct. 2
Ashley Wynn Hackney was charged with failure to appear- failure to maintain lane control and failure to appear- open container.
Nehemiah Zantaveous-Steve Peele was charged with two warrant services from other jusirdiction.
Oct. 3
Rasheed Jahri Murphy was charged concealed handgun- after/while using alcohol.
Carlow Demonta’ Watson Jr. was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Daquan Demont Watson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Justin Nicholas Day was charged with assault on a female, interfering with 911 communication and injury to personal property.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Sept. 27
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at Andrews Park, 200 Slade St., Apt. 37 in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm was reported at Andrew’s Park, 200 Slade St., Apt. 48 in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property was reported at Andrew’s Park, 200 Slade St., Apt. 4 in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at Food Lion, 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
Sept. 28
No operators license, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding was reported at 1985 Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny of a firearm was reported at 190 Skinner St. in Williamston.
Larceny and injury to personal property was reported at Family Dollar, 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery or participates in simple affray was reported at 130 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Injury to personal property and hit & run was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 118 South Pearl St. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 29
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at 107 Sunset Dr. in Williamston.
Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported at 206 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 310 Andrews St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 116 Weaver Drive in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 101 Weaver Drive in Williamston.
Breaking and entering, larceny and injury to personal property was reported at 103 Woodside Drive, Apt. B in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Sept. 30
Larceny was reported at 208 Faulk St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 317 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm was reported at 909 Pinecrest St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at North Smithwick St. and West Academy St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 301 Rhodes St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 111 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Oct. 1
Larceny was reported at Andrew’s Park Apartments, 300 Slade St., Apt. 14 in Williamston.
Interfering with 911 communications, simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 701 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at West Church St. in Williamston.
Oct. 2
Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of less that one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at Gatling Court, 216 Gatling St. in Williamston.
Hit & run, no operators license and no insurance was reported at West Main St. near Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at 102 Beech St. in Williamston.
Oct. 3
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 312 Blount St. in Williamston.
Driving under the influence, resist, delay & obstruct, possession of less that one-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and expired registration was reported at 400 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny of gas was reported at New Dixie Mart, 2780 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Sept. 27
Adam Yordail James, 35, was charged with failure to appear.
Cynthia Williams Manning, 59, was charged with driving while impaired.
Sept. 28
Jimmy Warddell Lynch, 47, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Vonderrick Ramar Cutler, 39, was charged with no operators license, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding.
Au’Mau’Vion Shy’Trell Watford, 26, was charged with larceny of a firearm.
Curtis Lee Martin, 69, was charged with larceny, injury to personal property and misuse of 911.
Jamal Donte Small, 24, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Sept. 30
Sarah Breann Saunders, 25, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Oct. 2
Travon Mondell Best Jr., 20, was charged with felony conspiracy and driving while license revoked.
Youneat Lee James Jr., 20, was charged with accessory after the fact.
Rudolph Harrell Jr., 46, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Ignacio Michel Tejeda, 62, was charged with hit & run and no operators license.
Oct. 3
Gabriel Sinclair James, 43, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Craven Nomor Brothers, 32, was charged with driving under the influence, resist, delay & obstruct, possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and expired registration.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.