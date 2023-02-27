Last year’s unanswered questions that may have left Martin County deputies perplexed on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, were answered over the weekend as seven suspects were arrested in the shootings of Kelsey Devon May and Devon Jermine Duncan.
It was on that December date deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Martin General Hospital regarding two subjects that presented to the emergency department with gunshot wounds.
Initially, the victims in this case were uncooperative and refused to provide information to investigators, according to the sheriff’s office. Regardless of the victims' refusal to cooperate, investigators with the Martin County Sheriff's Office continued the criminal investigation.
The victims in the case – May and Duncan - are 20 year old Greenville residents.
As a result of the investigation, evidence was collected, information was received and a crime scene was identified as being at 1201 Ballfield Lane in Williamston. Probable cause was established and the following suspects were arrested and charged with the offenses ranging from attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and parole violation, according to the Sheriff’s department.
Bonds for the suspects range from $800,000 for attempted first degree murder for to $10,000 for conspiracy to commit robbery.
The suspects in the case are:
Mekhi Ezekiel Neal, 20, of 508 Sheppard Street, Greenville, NC. Neal is charged with
attempted first degree murder (two counts), robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), felony conspiracy (four counts) and probation violation. Bond is $550,000 secured;
Tyler William Woodley, 22 years, of 801 Cedar Landing Road in Windsor. Woodley is charged with attempted first degree murder (two counts), robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts) and felony conspiracy (four counts). Bond was set at $200,000 secured;
Nyla Ann Brown, 21, of 1201 Ballfield Lane, Williamston. Brown is charged with felony conspiracy to commit first degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after-the-fact (two counts). Bond was set at $100,000 secured;
Kevontae Nycere Rascoe, 18, of 176 Warren Court in Williamston. Rascoe is charged with attempted first degree murder (two counts), robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts) and felony conspiracy (four counts). Bond was set at $800,000 secured;
Camron Savod Stokes, 18, of 230 West Pine Street of Williamston. Stokes is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Bond was set at $100,000 secured;
Iyanna Evonne Fields, 19, 113 Belcher Road of Williamston. Fields is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Bond was set at $50,000.00 secured; and
Erica Passic Reid, 24, of 1201 Ballfield Lane in Williamston. Reid is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon (two counts). Bond was set at $10,000.00 secured.