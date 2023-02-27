Last year’s unanswered questions that may have left Martin County deputies perplexed on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, were answered over the weekend as seven suspects were arrested in the shootings of Kelsey Devon May and Devon Jermine Duncan.

It was on that December date deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Martin General Hospital regarding two subjects that presented to the emergency department with gunshot wounds.

