The Sylvan Heights Bird Park from Scotland Neck traveled to Williamston to support the Martin Memorial Library Summer Reading Program last week.
The theme for the summer program is entitled “Tails and Tale.”
Sylvan Height Bird Keeper/Education Assistant Julie Conolly was in charge of the presentation and explained the different ways animals used their tails on a daily basis. She also had a live “Pig” Goose and small baby alligator for the attendees to pet.
The presentation took place at the Community Theater on Main Street.
Martin Memorial Library Youth Library Assistant, Mika Davis said, “This program was planned by former Youth Library Assistant Renee Bradshaw.”
“Sylvan Heights had done many programs for the library over the years” added Davis.
Sylvan Heights Bird Park allows people to get up close and personal with exotic birds from all over the world. They are located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck.
For more information visit their website https://www.shwpark.com or call (252) 826-3186.