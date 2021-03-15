Williamston – Police are seeking information in the search for those who shot and killed a 13-year old Sunday night.
Details are limited at this time; however, Williamston Police responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday (March 14).
Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year old who had suffered a gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed a group was standing on the side of the street when a vehicle approached and opened fire on the group. Police believe the shooting was a targeted assault.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800.