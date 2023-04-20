Martin County Telecommunications Director Jason Steward received accolades from the Martin County Commissioners at their meeting last week in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is held annually during the second week of April to honor telecommunications personnel for their commitment, service and sacrifice. NPSTW was initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a presidential proclamation declaring the second week of April as NPSTW.
Martin County Commission Chairman Ronnie Smith offered high praise for the job Steward has done and the professionalism he has instilled in the department.
“Jason, I want to thank you for your service. I went out there last week and visited with Jason and that’s a heck of an operation out there. Jason has invited all board members that have not had opportunity to go out and visit with him to do so.
“It’s a first-class operation. And again, Jason has little turnover rate, so I don’t know what the heck he’s doing, but keep it up,” said Smith.
“I do thank you for the opportunity to be here tonight and for recognizing the important work that 9-1-1 telecommunicators do in the state of North Carolina and beyond,” Steward said.
Martin County 911 is in operation 24 hours per day. The center and staff handle approximately 40,000 calls per year.
“These calls come from persons who are sick or injured, requesting assistance or law enforcement assistance, all those reporting fires, traffic accidents and everything in between. Our staff is trained and enabled to instruct people in control bleeding, give basic diagnostic tests for strokes and cardiac issues along with everything in between, up to and including childbirth,” said Steward. “We’ve actually had two babies born since 2016 on the phone.”
Steward prides himself in his staff and the facility he oversees.
“I have a beautiful facility filled with state-of-the-art technology all in an effort to provide consistent professional service while always looking for an opportunity to improve. Since 2017, four telecommunication center members have been recognized by the state of North Carolina’s 9-1-1 Board for exceptional service. And this just basically means that on four occasions since 2017, Martin County’s telecommunicators stood out among 3,000 telecommunicators in the state of North Carolina answering over seven million calls per year,” said the director.
Studies show that the average career lifespan of a police dispatcher nationwide is around two years, \and the average tenure of a Martin County 911 dispatcher is around six years.
“Our people are dedicated and committed to what they do, and we have tried hard to support that. On behalf of the entire department, I want to thank you — our commissioners — our county manager, our responder community, but most especially the citizens of Martin County for their support of this resolution,” said Steward.
Steward is known throughout the county for the passion he possesses for his position.
“I would like to publicly state that it is a personal honor to lead this group of professionals and to have a board that’s supportive as our board is now. Thank you so much for this resolution. It is a sincere honor, and thank you again,” Steward said humbly.
With that the board passed a motion declaring National Telecommunication Public Safety Week, but agreed in Martin County appreciation extends all year long.