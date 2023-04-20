Jason Steward

Steward

Martin County Telecommunications Director Jason Steward received accolades from the Martin County Commissioners at their meeting last week in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW) is held annually during the second week of April to honor telecommunications personnel for their commitment, service and sacrifice. NPSTW was initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com