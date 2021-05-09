The tenure of East Carolina University’s only black trustee was left in the hands of North Carolina’s legislative leaders last month when the UNC Board of Governors did not include him among its choices for ECU’s board.
Vince Smith, an alum and retired U.S. Air Force colonel, recently completed his first four-year term on the Board of Trustees. He was among three members eligible for reappointment by the governors but now is awaiting decisions by state Senate leader Phil Berger and state House leader Tim Moore.
The Board of Governors on April 22 appointed trustees Fielding Miller and Jason Poole to second terms but filled its two remaining slots with new members Cassandra Burt and David G. Fussell Jr. Chairman Vern Davenport and trustees Bob Plybon and Max Joyner were not eligible for reappointment.
Joyner said in an interview Thursday that the situation prompted him to raise concerns about the trustee board’s diversity during his last meeting on April 23.
“The strength of the board of trustees is the makeup of the board. A good board should be a diverse board,” Joyner said during the meeting. “When I see the proposed makeup of the new board, I see a qualified group of people willing to serve, both male and female. What I don’t see is minority representation on this proposed board. To be a stronger and better board this must change.”
Six seats are filled on the 13-member board every two years, four by the Board of Governors and two by the General Assembly. The student body president’s seat changes every year. New board members will be sworn in July.
Joyner said his concern about Smith’s appointment grew during a reception that trustees held after committee meetings on April 22. The talk was neither Berger or Moore planned to pick Smith, he said.
Former ECU trustee Kel Normann also attended the reception. Normann said Berger in 2017 appointed Fielding Miller, now the board’s vice chairman, to his first term on the board.
“The assumption was Phil Berger was going to reappoint Fielding Miller and there would be enough spots for the Board of Governors to reappoint Vince. But the Board of Governors appointed Fielding Miller and that’s where the curveball came in,” Normann said. “The Board of Governors knew the importance of reappointing the vice chairman of the board.
“There was great disappointment and concern, number one for Vince, and number two for the board because he would be a second-term board member, and number three we would lose diversity on the board,” said Normann, who was among two trustees who sought reappointment in 2019 but were not selected.
Normann said while race should not be the only consideration when discussing appointments, “It should be about doing the right thing. Vince is very qualified, Vince has been a great board member and deserves and should be reappointed,” he said. “He brings great wisdom, knowledge and experience from his first term and I believe the board needs that second-term knowledge in its leadership.”
Approximately 16 percent of the university’s student population is African American, according to the university’s online fact sheet.
UNC System spokesman Josh Ellis said it’s too early to speculate on the final makeup of ECU’s Board of Trustees.
“I don’t think you can make any conclusions about appointments until all the appointments have been made, including by the House and the Senate,” Ellis said.
ECU’s Board of Trustees sent the UNC board a list of recommended appointees which included Smith, Miller and Poole. The university on Thursday would not provide the list. A spokeswoman said a public records request had to be submitted to the UNC System.
In 2019, the Board of Governors faced criticism when a tentative list of appointees that would have left the board with 11 white men and Smith as the only black member.
Trustee Leigh Fanning, the only woman eligible for reappointment at the time, had been excluded until the initial list leaked. The governors changed their selections to include Fanning and ECU alumna Angela Moss.
With Cassandra Burt’s appointment, the board will have at least three women and perhaps more, depending on appointments by Berger and Moore.
Attempts to speak to Moore were unsuccessful. A Berger spokesman said the senator usually prepares a single bill containing appointments for boards, commissions, and UNC System schools at the end of the session.
“The legislature’s crossover deadline is coming up next week so this hasn’t been the primary focus in recent weeks” spokesman Pat Ryan said. “We’ll be able to speak more intelligently about appointment plans later on in the session.”
Smith, who traveled to Greenville on Thursday so he could attend the university’s three graduation ceremonies, declined to discuss his reappointment.
He said the ceremonies were the result of SGA President Tucker Robbins’ determination to have in-person ceremonies, a quest he supported. “We, quite frankly, needed to get people to understand that we needed to actually follow the science and not the hysteria,” Smith said. “We know for a fact there is nearly no issue outside. The issue is infinitesimal, that’s the fact.”
Smith said working with Robbins and the three SGA presidents who preceded him has been the best part of his tenure on the Board of Trustees. He’s excited for the university’s future.
“I think East Carolina is in a good place and poised to move forward in great ways. I was very proud to be part of Philip Rogers becoming the 12th chancellor of East Carolina University, of being on that search committee,” Smith said. “It’s been just a total joy to interact and deal with him. Going forward I think he has a great vision of what we have to do to be successful at East Carolina. Not only East Carolina, but the greater community of Greenville, the greater community of eastern (North) Carolina and the state as a whole.”