Farm Life – Martin County will begin the new year without one of its longest serving businesses.
After 74 years in operation, Griffin’s Bar-B-Q has closed its doors at their Fire Department Road operation.
“It has been our pleasure to serve each of you for three generations,” Andy Griffin explained.
The third generation cooker and company president went on to say “A small family business takes a lot of time and sacrifice to be successful, but it also gave us the opportunity to help out our community over the years and that was very rewarding.”
Many members of the Griffin family have been a part of the operation over the decades.
“We are blessed to be closing mainly because I have just gotten old and want to retire,” Griffin said.
When the business began, all the cooking was done in wooden pots outside under an open shelter. With no refrigeration at the time, the barbecue was made and then delivered.
In the early days, Griffin’s paternal grandfather Andrew cooked for two restaurants in Williamston. Dallas Griffin, who passed away in 2015, followed his father in running the business.
Andy, 62, became the third generation to take the reins. In a 2019 interview he explained his career in the family business ‘unofficially’ began at age 8.
“I would stand at a table and I was on the grinder even then,” Griffin explained.
Officially, he got out of high school one day and came to work the next.
At times, fourth generation family members have been a part of the operation.
Griffin offered his heartfelt thanks to the customers, suppliers and all who kept things running so the business could continue to operate.
“A special thank you to our immediate families who don’t know people really get to go on family vacations for a week at a time,” he said.
Griffin gladly shared the force behind the business’ success because he does not want it to be a secret.
“God has blessed us from the very beginning and we have grown beyond what I thought was even possible,” he said.
“I can’t even tell you how many times things worked out when we did not know what to do or when one door closed another seemed to open up. We thank God and each of you for all you have done for us over the years,” Griffin closed.