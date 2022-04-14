WILLIAMSTON - Only four active cases in the district.
The current COVID-19 case count for Martin and surrounding counties have continued to remain extremely low for over the past month.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 6,129 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County.
There are currently two active cases in Martin County, which includes six new cases reported since April 5.
Of the overall cases, there have been 382 breakthrough cases.
There have been 91 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there is one individual hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard update for the week ending April 8, there were no active COVID-19 cases, including staff members or students.
As of Tuesday, April 12, All of the ongoing outbreaks within Martin County have been resolved.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the previous outbreaks.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination,” said Gray.
There are three free COVID-19 testing sites in Martin County provided through OptumServe.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address.
“Call to schedule a vaccine appointment at our offices in Plymouth, Williamston or Columbia. Vaccines are free, and available to anyone five years old and older. Please continue to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated,” Gray added.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.