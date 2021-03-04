Being a small town newspaper doesn’t mean you can’t be excellent at what you do.
The Enterprise staff proved that again last week when members of the staff brought home five N.C. Press Awards.
The staff itself won first place for Eastern North Carolina Living, as the top niche publication in Division B.
Jim Green, who serves as Interim Editor and Sports Editor of The Enterprise, won three press awards for the newspaper, while Staff Writer Sarah Hodges Stalls was recognized for feature writing for the second consecutive year.
Green was awarded first place for Profile Feature for his Eastern North Carolina Living story on T.S. Cooper and earned second place for Serious Columns, as well as a third place honor for Sports Feature Photography. In addition, Green also garnered a third place award in Sports News Reporting for his work with the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
Green said the story for Eastern Living is one he well remembers.
“I thought it was going to be a very difficult story because Mr. Cooper passed away many, many years ago,” he said. “It was fascinating listening to a 90-year old lady recounting being in school in the 1940s when he was still a principal."
The columns for which Green was honored including one on depression, one on seasons being canceled due to COVID-19 and one about a former professor who passed away.
“The column on depression is one in which I opened up in a way I rarely have in my three-plus decades in this business,” he said. “The response was far greater than I could ever have imagined.”
The photo for which Green was honored was titled Rare Occurrence at BGCS and featured a basketball stuck on a basket support during a game at Bear Grass Charter.
“I’m thankful to be honored by the N.C. Press Association and my peers,” Green said. “I love what I do and I hope it shows in the kind of work I produce.”
Stalls was honored for her two-part series on adoption titled “Love Knows No Boundaries.”
"A veteran newspaper man once told me 'It is a privilege to tell other people's stories.' He was right,” she said. “Winning an award for telling an amazing story is a wonderful bonus.
“I realize how fortunate we are to still have the small town newspaper I read as a child,” she added. “I love being a part of keeping it's legacy of local news alive."
The Enterprise Group Editor Thadd White said he is proud of the staff.
“When it comes to Jim – there is simply none better,” White continued. “I’ve been around some great sports guys, and Jim is the crème of the crop.
“Sarah is a good news reporter and does excellent work on news writing, but simply excels at telling feature stories,” White added. “She is an asset to Martin County and to The Enterprise.”
As for Eastern Living, the magazine is made up primarily of the staff of The Enterprise and the Bertie Ledger-Advance. Those two combined for the publication of the 14-county magazine.
“As Editor of Eastern North Carolina Living, I could not be more proud,” White said. “Our staff – especially Jim, Sarah, Lou Ann Van Landingham, Michelle Leicester, Deborah Griffin and Kelly Ayscue – are as good as they come. They work very hard to make the magazine a success.”
The specific magazine honored was the September 2020 edition, which was on the theme of multi-generation businesses. It featured a story by Green on Robersonville Furniture among other quality businesses.
“Sarah Davis, one of our writers who helps us with Eastern Living, gets all the credit for the theme idea,” White said. “She suggested it and gave a list of businesses that met the criteria. In addition, I am proud of all those who helped write stories in that edition – including local writers Gene Motley, Lewis Hoggard and, of course my favorite (and my mother) – Sylvia Hughes.”
Kyle Stephens serves as publisher of both The Enterprise and Eastern North Carolina Living.
“To say that I am proud of our staff would be an understatement,” he said. “Jim’s commitment to excellence pushes us all to be better. Sarah works hard and gives 100 percent to every story and it shows.
“As for Eastern Living – we love the magazine and I think that is evident with each edition we publish,” Stephens said. “Thadd and his staff do yeoman's work in getting it done every two months and I couldn’t be prouder of the award they all richly deserve.”