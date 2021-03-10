Williamston - Monday night marked the first meeting of town officials since the departure of previous town administrator John O'Daniel and unexpected death of longtime town attorney Dan Manning.
Christina Craft, Interim Town Administrator, swore in the town's new clerk, Jessica Godard, who immediately stepped in to the role.
Godard comes to the town after serving as clerk to the Martin County Board of Commissioners and assistant to the county manager for nearly three years.
Public comment centered around Jeremy Maxik, the owner of Hook Hand Brewery and Taproom, and what - according to the brewery's facebook page - is his attempt to purchase the property at 108 West Main St.
Speakers said they were "asking for a chance for Jeremy," citing the work he had done painting and cleaning up around the Bowen Signs building as an example of his desire to invest in the town.
The local Committee of 100 organization previously put in an offer to purchase the same property previously. An advertisement was then run for "upset bids" to their offer.
As per protocol, the opportunity must be re-advertised until no one attempts to "upset" the bidding process and no more bids are received.
The second advertisement had not yet been run due to the unexpected death of the town's attorney.
After a motion by Commissioner Alton Moore and second from Commissioner Al Chesson, commissioners voted unanimously to table the matter until legal counsel was available to guide them through the process.
Town attorney search
Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown shared information she attained from the University of North Carolina School of Government regarding the search for a new town attorney.
According to the mayor, the information stated a town attorney could be appointed or the town could advertise for the position.
This is the first time the town has experienced this need in more than 50 years, following the recent death of Manning.
Manning was a contract employee of the town for 53 years.
Whichard-Brown also shared a resume she said was sent to her "unsolicited" and suggested the individual be considered for appointment.
"I strongly suggest posting it," said Craft, explaining she felt there was a lot of "local talents" to be considered.
Chesson agreed with Craft. "We should see what's out there," he added, stating there are resources available to the town such as the League of Municipalities to help with situations until an attorney is brought on board.
Moore questioned how binding the contract would be.
Craft said the town would have the League of Municipalities review the existing contract to ensure it was "beneficial to the town."
Chesson made a motion to advertise a request for proposals for a legal services for the town with an April 8 closing date and to simultaneously have the current contract reviewed. Commissioner Jerry Knox offered a second to the motion.
Commissioners Chesson, Moore, Knox and William Coffield voted in favor of the motion.
Mayor Pro Tem Ronell Rogers voted against the motion.
Morale Boost
Craft and Finance Director Linda Harrison brought discussion to the table for a one-time, $300 bonus for town employees, which are classified first responders, specifically Fire-Rescue-EMS and Police.
Craft explained all employees have had extra responsibilities since the onset of COVID, but "police and fire do not have the benefit of the six foot rule," she said.
"It's more morale than anything," according to Harrison. "I feel like it's well worth it and feel like the budget can handle it."
Initially stating, "I don't see the purpose of it," regarding COVID bonuses, Whichard-Brown later explained she had "no problem with anything given to first responders."
The one-time, $300 bonus for first responders would cost the town $15,000. "We felt like the front line people were deserving," Harrison stated.
Commissioner Jerry Knox made the motion to pay a one-time, $300 COVID bonus to the town's first responders (Fire-Rescue-EMS and Police). Chesson provided a second to Knox's motion.
The motion passed with Moore, Knox and Chesson voting in favor. Coffield and Rogers voted against.