Multiple shots fired at 1758 Poplar Point Road in Williamston on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of three people in Martin County, including the shooter - Daquan Lamar Smith - who died Friday from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Victims who died, believed to have been killed by Smith, on Wednesday were Ashaunti Nyquanna Hyman, 20, and Venus Shahara Bond, 49, both of 1758 Poplar Point Rd.

