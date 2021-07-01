COVID-19 had a definite impact on tourism in Martin County and throughout North Carolina.
But, as the state and nation gradually recover from the worldwide pandemic, Martin County is starting to experience that turnaround too, according to Martin County Tourism Development Authority Director Barney Conway.
Conway said the pandemic was tough for the county, its tourism industry and even small businesses.
“For over a year, our tourism market suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he said. “As a result, numerous events were either cancelled or rescheduled to later dates.
“In addition, the pandemic threatened many of our small businesses,” he added.
Conway said fortunately some county businesses were able to keep employees in place with programs such as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).
As restrictions lift across North Carolina, Martin County is starting to see tourism rebound, though some of the local hotels are struggling to fill positions.
Conway indicated the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center was booked solid through the remainder of the year.
“The arena is booked solidly with horse shows through December, and we are excited,” said Susan Tyre of the Ag Center. “The only relatively quiet period is in July, due to the heat. The meeting center, however, is consistently reserved for various events.”
Conway said approximately one percent of Martin County’s workforce is employed in the tourism industry. Some of those people were laid off during the pandemic, while others were still employed due to the PPP.
The hotels are still looking for employees, but are also seeing an increase in reservations.
“Conversations with our hoteliers revealed a shortage of staff members who are not returning to work since the start of the pandemic,” Conway said. “However, there are many positions still available at the majority of our hotels and motels.
“The consensus is that people are back on the road again and going places and doing things almost like before the pre-COVID-19 days,” he continued. “Some of our larger hotels are reporting near full occupancy regularly.”
Conway said most restaurants are back to normal operation, but many have openings.
“One restaurant owner said, ‘Had it not been for the Payroll Protections Plan, we would have shut down. We kept all our employees, but no one is applying for any new positions we have available’,” Conway reported.
In addition to the one percent employed by tourism, there are a variety of people employed at various retail stores funded by visitors to the area.
In fact, the Martin County Tourism Development Authority is funded exclusively by the occupancy tax and receives no money from local government.
Conway said other events such as the N.C. Herring Festival in Jamesville, the Carolina Country Stampede and what would have been the first Goose Nest Festival in Oak City were cancelled due to COVID-19. Those events would have brought in revenue to restaurants, gas stations and retail shops, he said.
Nearly 50 million visitors travel to North Carolina each year, and tourism continues to be an economic engine for the state, employing 225,200 people across more than 45,000 businesses.
In 2019, visitors spent $34,650,000. Martin County collected around $850,000 in taxes as a result of the visitors spending.
“Looking back at our 2020 year of COVID-19, we estimate we will be seeing a 26 percent shortfall in collections,” Conway said. “On the brighter side, with COVID-19 behind us, the second half of 2021 should be returning to normal, or at least our new normal.”