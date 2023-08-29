This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Tropical Storm Watches Issued for Eastern North Carolina**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for
Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and Southern
Craven
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Onslow,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare, Northern
Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Tyrrell, and
West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 840 miles southwest of Buxton NC or about 760 miles
southwest of Morehead City NC
- 26.1N 84.8W
- Storm Intensity 100 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Idalia, currently in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, is
forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida early Wednesday
morning. It will then track along the Carolina coast with the center
passing over Onslow Bay Thursday afternoon. Regardless of the exact
track of Idalia, there is the potential for significant impacts to
eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to
8 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of
localized flash flooding especially in low-lying, urban, and poor
drainage areas. Heavy rainfall preceding Idalia could exacerbate this
risk.
Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible
along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well
as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages,
especially along and east of Highway 17. Tornadoes may result in areas
of locally enhanced damage, particularly near the coast.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash
will be possible along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more
frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential
impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries as well
as southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a dangerous tornado event having possible significant
impacts across the southern half of Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts
include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies
kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your
home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, plan to
move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways
to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Although the Martin General Hospital closing has made its way to Raleigh and a town hall meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, that meeting has been postponed by county officials, offering no explanation or planned future date as of press time.
N.C. State Rep. Shelley Willingham (D-23rd) originally proposed the meeting to outline legislative initiatives being discussed in Raleigh concerning the Rural Emergency Hospital Act. State Senator Bobby Hanig (R-3rd), along with representatives of the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHH) were also scheduled to speak.