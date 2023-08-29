Although the Martin General Hospital closing has made its way to Raleigh and a town hall meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, that meeting has been postponed by county officials, offering no explanation or planned future date as of press time.

N.C. State Rep. Shelley Willingham (D-23rd) originally proposed the meeting to outline legislative initiatives being discussed in Raleigh concerning the Rural Emergency Hospital Act. State Senator Bobby Hanig (R-3rd), along with representatives of the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHH) were also scheduled to speak.

  

John Foley can be contacted by jfoley@apgenc.com