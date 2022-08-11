Martin Memorial Branch Librarian Ann Phelps presented the Commissioners with plans to build an outdoor programming space using endowment funds.
Phelps, who has served the community as librarian for 25 years, thanked commissioners for their generous annual appropriation for library expenses. The presentation came at the August meeting of the Williamston Board of Commissioners.
“I thank you for the many ways the town of Williamston supports Martin Memorial Library,” she said, noting commissioners provide water and sewer service and custodial service for maintenance of the restrooms and other public areas.
Phelps said since the library facility and grounds are owned by the town, they also provide insurance coverage, for which she is grateful.
Phelps said several things led to the idea of an outdoor space, one of them being COVID.
“Martin County is a Tier I, economically depressed area and has few free educational opportunities for children during the summer. In order to fill the gap, the library’s staff has always been strongly committed to designing and presenting a vibrant summer reading program to provide stimulating activities for children,” she said. “Unfortunately, all in-person programming was suspended during 2020, including the summer reading program for children.”
In 2021, the continued threat of spreading COVID-19 prohibited the gathering indoors again for summer reading, so library staff presented all its programs outside.
“Every Tuesday and Thursday morning for six weeks during June and July, library staff hauled tables and materials to the shade of the trees on the grassy lawn,” she said.
The weather cooperated and not a single program was cancelled.
“Our kick-off event was a foam party; we painted with water guns spraying paint; we dug through soil from the phosphate mine to find fossils; we made bubble snakes with soapy water and recycled water bottles, all without worrying about making too much noise or messing up the carpet or wallpaper of the meeting room. Children, their caregivers and library staff enjoyed the freedom being outdoors allowed. The experience of conducting an outdoor summer reading program clarified our vision for the best way to use the library property beside the building,” she added.
“An outdoor programming space will be an excellent venue for the library’s summer reading program as well as a host of other activities such as After-School STEM programs, Story Walks, Community Garden projects, and 4-H programs. The meeting room policy can be modified in order to make the outdoor pavilion available for community use similar to the way the library’s meeting room is used,” she continued.
She used a quote she found in the article, “Inside Out: Expanding the Library’s Outdoor Space Footprint” by David R. Moore and Meredith Schwartz from the May 10, 2021 edition of Library Journal.
“Libraries are the recognized lifeblood of their communities under normal circumstances. However, the ongoing global pandemic has revealed them to be more vital than ever. For many, their materials and services have been the needed tethers to remain connected in an isolated world. As they slowly and safely reopen to in-person services, with group indoor programming returning last, outdoor programming spaces can and should be leveraged and improved to (1) expand library services, (2) sustain patron wellbeing, and (3) attract new visitors to the library.”
Phelps formed a steering committee, checked with town leaders and contacted former town town commissioner and local contractor Al Chesson of A.R. Chesson Construction Company.
Chesson provided a general estimate of $135,00 – $150,000.
Phelps said funding would come from multiple bequests to the library over the years.
“Both the steering committee and the local advisory board believe constructing a pavilion is a responsible use of the endowment funds,” she continued.
Over $200,000 in endowment funds will remain in savings for future needs of Martin Memorial Library.
“Maintenance of an outdoor pavilion is a valid concern,” she said. “I consulted Mr. Chesson, who designed the structure, and he assured me that he chose the most low maintenance materials available. He said the structure would perhaps need pressure washing every few years to remove cobwebs and dust, as does the outside of the main library facility.”
Phelps welcomed the Commissioner’s suggestions and questions.
“I am eager to work with all of you in any and every way possible to try to move this project forward for the benefit of Martin Memorial Library, the town of Williamston, Martin County and the entire regional library system,” she concluded.
Mayor Pro-Tem
At the August Williamston Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown nominated Commissioner Alton Moore as Mayor Pro Tempore, as last month Ronell Rodgers stepped down as Commissioner and Mayor Pro-tem. There were no other nominations given.
Mayor Brown asked for a motion to elect Moore as Mayor Pro-Tem. Commissioner Dean McCall gave the motion and it was seconded by Commissioner Jerry Knox, passing unanimously.
District Court Judge Regina Parker swore-in Moore as Mayor Pro-tem, as his wife, Kat, held the Bible he placed his right hand on.