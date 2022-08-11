Library Pavilion

Renderings of a proposed library pavilion by A.R. Chesson Construction Co. Inc.

Martin Memorial Branch Librarian Ann Phelps presented the Commissioners with plans to build an outdoor programming space using endowment funds.

Phelps, who has served the community as librarian for 25 years, thanked commissioners for their generous annual appropriation for library expenses. The presentation came at the August meeting of the Williamston Board of Commissioners.

