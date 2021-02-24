Town Mourns Friend and Servant

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Roanoke River Near Williamston affecting Martin County. For the Roanoke River...including Williamston...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Roanoke River Near Williamston. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Wednesday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding is expected adjacent to the river. Operations at the water treatment plant in Williamston are impacted by water. &&