Farm Life – Picture it: you are looking through a cookbook in search of the perfect fruit salad recipe. You find several options and then begin to narrow down which recipe is best for your occasion.
But how do you narrow it down? There’s Mrs. Edna’s recipe, Mrs. Leona’s and Mrs. Janie’s to choose from. And another from Mrs. Georgia Dean.
If you have ever faced this dilemma, you own a Farm Life Ruritanette Cookbook.
First printed in 1958, the cookbook was compiled by the ladies branch of the Farm Life Ruritan Club “to be helpful to young as well as experienced homemakers.”
The service group, chartered two years prior, compiled first called for recipes during the Feb. 6, 1958 meeting.
Compiled by hand by members, the inaugural cookbook was filled with recipes known to their own homes. The publication was re-printed in 1972, 1977 and 1981.
Over the years, the publication has become a mainstay for cooks young and old alike; and has become a popular gift for wedding showers, birthdays and Christmas.
It was first refreshed in 1986 and would not be at all revised until the current club spent more than a year working on an updated edition.
Amy Taylor, who will serve as the club’s next president, was a part of the team who took on the challenge of giving what some call “the cookbook” an update.
"We were committed to honoring not only the recipes, but also the wonderful people who contributed them,” Taylor explained.
“My mother, Mary Dean Griffin, served on the cookbook committee for our club's first publication more than 60 years ago. Little did our charter members know that their cookbook would begin a tradition that would be cherished for generations to come."
Taylor said recipe titles were tweeked to make the 100 plus recipes in the publication as reader friendly for those not from the community as it was for locals.
Melba Hardison, 91, is the sole remaining charter member of the club. Known better as “Mrs. Duck,” Hardison has no idea of just how many cookbooks she has sold in her 62 years as a club member - and COVID-19 did not even slow her down.
Hardison had sold around 50 cookbooks before Christmas and more since then. This was all done over the phone while staying safe at home.
The club’s first order of 300 newly refreshed cookbooks arrived in December. By Dec. 22, a second order of 300 was placed. Another 400 have since been ordered.
Before Google, this publication served as a reference guide for countless kitchens offering far more than recipes. Everything from quick conversions of cups and pounds, identification of cuts of meats, household hints and substitutions for cooking staples are explained for everyday households.
Great kitchen mysteries are solved in the miscellaneous section such as “How much is a dash?” Owners of this guide for kitchen survival know that a dash is a measurement of less than one-eighth of a teaspoon.
Included in the miscellaneous section is an important tip for winter in Eastern North Carolina. Keep in mind when snow is in the forecast and snow cream is on your mind, there is no replacement for sweetened condensed milk.
Cookbooks are available for $20 from the Martin County Chamber of Commerce, Martin County Arts Council, Small Shops on Main and any club member.